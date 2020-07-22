Cross-Border E-Commerce Platform Gshopper Solved the Urgent Need for Users

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2020 -- Due to the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, many regions have implemented blockades. Locked-down has stagnated many offline businesses, making it difficult to shop in stores. Activities such as traveling abroad become difficult. Online shopping has become a mainstream shopping channel.



The cross-border e-commerce platform Gshopper has solved the urgent need for users. Having 72 global logistics partners with 147 warehouses around the world, Gshopper fulfills the orders in time despite the logistics stagnation during the epidemic. Gshopper raises consumer satisfaction through efficient operation. Speedy logistics delivery allows products to reach customers' homes within 5 to 7 days after placing an order. Customers can contact customer services by email, LiveChat, and social media channels to inquire about products and services or solve after-sale problems. Must-buy products for staying home are available in Gshopper during the Covid-19. Masks and household consumer goods such as vacuum cleaners are brought to customers at competitive prices. For instance, French users can buy masks at $56.21 from Japan and Rozi Air Fryer at only $69.99 from the US.



A special feature about Gshopper is that we are able to read global review under a product which helps us make informed choices. For example, the price for Xiaomi Redmi AirDots Wireless Earphone is $19.99 on Gshopper. You can see a customer from the UK saying it's beautiful designed while seeing a customer in Japan saying the quality is super. It is also easy to sign up. You can simply log in with Facebook in just a click.



For more product details check out: https://bit.ly/2De078w.



By doing this, Gshopper won the trust of consumers and received a large volume of customers. The company achieved more than 300,000 orders in total in the past three months. People can enjoy buying the world's most popular products without leaving home. After the epidemic, we believe cross-border e-commerce will sure be the future trend.



About Gshopper

Gshopper is the world's first e-importer and global cross-border e-commerce platform for global shoppers. The company was founded in 2007 and is backed by several rounds of venture capital funding close to $100M to date.Gshopper's cross border e-commerce platform covers 19 countries/regions, 8 languages, and 13 currencies.



Media Contact

Company Name:Gshopper

Contact Name: Mandy Cui

Email : press@gshopper.com

Website : http://gshopper.com/