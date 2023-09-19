NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Cross Border Logistic Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Cross Border Logistic market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Aramex (United Arab Emirates), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (United States), CJ Logistics Corporation (South Korea), DHL (Germany), FedEx (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (United States), COYOTE (United States), Blue Dart Express Limited (India), DSV(Denmark), DB Schenker (Germany), Sinotrans Limited (China), Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (United States), Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Germany), Shyplite (India), Arrive Logistics (United States).



Cross border logistics means importing and exporting goods across borders. It offers services such as overseas warehouses, time-sensitive delivery, security, 24/7 track and trace for goods shipments. This focuses on specific challenges associated with border operation and management, compliance requirements and applicable control, and regulatory environment which gives shape to compliance requirements and control. It helps cross border e-commerce businesses for the shipments of their goods to the end consumer seamlessly.



On July 14, 2021, The 4PL AI-powered logistics platform, Shyplite, which enables businesses to automate their logistics and increase shipping efficiency by providing a single-window platform integrated with multiple carriers, has launched Shypmax which is India's first and only cross border LPaaS (Logistics Platform as a service).



Influencing Market Trend

- Cross Border Logistic Markets Moving Towards AI-Powered Logistics Platform and Adopting Blockchain Technology in the Market Prevent Documentation Fraud and Goods' Heist

Market Drivers

- Emerging Need for Business Expansion among The Companies Across The World

- Growing Demand for Cross Border Shipments in the E-commerce Business

Opportunities:

- Rapid Development of E-Commerce Business and Individuals Sell Goods over the Internet across Countries The Creating Opportunities for Cross Border Logistic Market

Challenges:

- Lack Efficiency in Flow of Goods and Supply Chain Infrastructure Hindering the Cross Border Logistic Market

- Cutthroat Competition in the Cross Border Logistic Markets with the Presence of Numerous Players



Analysis by Application (Business, Personal), Technology (Logistics Platform as a service, Software as a Service, Blockchain Platform), Transportation Mode (By Air, By Land, By Waterways), Services (Shipping, Warehousing, Others)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Aramex (United Arab Emirates), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (United States), CJ Logistics Corporation (South Korea), DHL (Germany), FedEx (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (United States), COYOTE (United States), Blue Dart Express Limited (India), DSV(Denmark), DB Schenker (Germany), Sinotrans Limited (China), Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (United States), Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Germany), Shyplite (India), Arrive Logistics (United States)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Cross Border Logistic Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



â€œInformation published by governments, international and regional organizations, as well as shippers, highlighted that customs and other border agencies have been reactive in implementing specific actions to facilitate cross-border trade during the crisis. Their actions mainly concerned areas of information availability, simplifying documentation requirements, and streamlining processes and clearance. By early May 2020, new trade facilitating administrative measures at borders outnumbered the new potentially cost increasing protocols that had sometimes been introduced in the early stages of the pandemicâ€



On February 01, 2022, Arrive Logistics, a multimodal transportation and technology company, announced that it has acquired Forager Groupâ€™s cross-border business and proprietary platform. The acquisition enables Arrive to strengthen its cross-border services and technology offerings in Canada and Mexico, further executing the companyâ€™s strategy to expand its service portfolio.



