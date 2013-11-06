Cross Country Car Shipping Gains Plaudits for Their Coast to Coast Auto Transport Services

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- There is more demand than ever for long distance car shipping across the US. Individuals would now rather fly than be stuck having to drive their car across the country to their destination, while long moves may require people to drive hired vans that contain their goods. Equally, online services allow customers to buy cars from anywhere in the country, but getting them delivered is another story. As good reasons multiply, so does the business of Cross Country Car Shipping, who provides long range transportation services for every kind of vehicle.



The company offer a free quotation service direct from their homepage (www.crosscountrycarshipping.com ) into which users simply enter their pickup date, origin and destination as well as the details of their car to receive an instant estimate on the cost. The site even includes a resource center for auto transport issues and a regularly updated blog.



Crosscountrycarshipping.com has been around for a quarter of a century, and has its transportation network structure down to a science, which is how they can offer the most competitive prices available. The testimonials featured on the website describe in detail the difference the service has made to users.



A spokesperson for Cross Country Car Shipping explained, “Our service is a great way for individuals to get their cars or other vehicles transported safely cross country without having to do it themselves and saving thousands of miles on the car’s lifespan in the process. This affordable service uses our expansive network of courier vehicles that can get cars from coast to coast, and is ideal for everyone from families, students and military personnel to car dealerships and even manufacturers. After 25 years, no one has more experience or a more robust infrastructure to answer the needs and challenges of this particular industry.”



About Cross Country Car Shipping

Cross County Car Shipping is a full-service auto relocation service, currently operating in every state in the U.S. They specialize in coast-to-coast, cross country and long distance vehicle shipping including cars, transport trucks, motorcycles, RVs, vans, construction equipment, boats, jets skis, electric vehicles and more. Over the past 25 years, they have moved every type of vehicle imaginable to every corner of the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.crosscountrycarshipping.com/