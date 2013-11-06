Cross Country Moving Companies Provides Everything Customers Need for Successful Moves

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Moving house is a tiresome, stressful and sometimes a perilous necessity, and the entire contents of a person’s, or even a family’s life has to be boxed up, secured and transported. This uprooting of course causes stress, and many people are willing to pay to have that stress taken off their hands. Cross Country Moving Companies has been providing such services for years, and after finding success in the industry has expanded their range of services to cover every aspect of the move and minimize the cost and bother of moving house.



At http://crosscountrymovingcompanies.biz/ things are not as they were, with new options to insure goods, load and unload items, packing supplies and rent moving equipment like lifts and loaders. All these services are delivered with the same dedication to customer service that got them their good reputation in the first place.



Unlike other moving companies, Cross Country welcome state to state moves (http://crosscountrymovingcompanies.biz/state-to-state-services) from and to just about anywhere in America, and are happy to provide long-haul services that reach from coast to coast, so movers can rest assured their belongings are taken care of without having to drive them the whole way themselves.



A spokesperson for Cross Country Moving Companies explained, “Customers were so satisfied with the service they received from us that we kept getting off-handed comments like, ‘I wish you guys handled the whole of the move’ in response to our exceptional customer service. Being attentive listeners, we decided we would do just that, and now we advise our clients on preparation and provide materials, resources and services that cover every step of the move. What’s more, customers can come to us with special circumstances and have a bespoke quote for premium services.”



About Cross Country Moving Companies

CrossCountryMovingCompanies.biz provides full-service moving solutions for interstate, long distance, international and cross country moving. With more than two decades of experience, they have seen it all and moved it all. There is no job too big for them to handle and their prices routinely come in well under the industry average. The company even provides packing supplies and moving equipment, loading and unloading services, insurance for belongings in transit and express moving and premium relocation services upon request. For more information, please visit: http://crosscountrymovingcompanies.biz/