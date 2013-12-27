Cross Country Running Father and Son Team Run Across America to Promote GMO-Free Living

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Inspired by son David's desire to run across the nation and fueled by their passion to ensure that the nation's food supply is GMO-free, healthy and sustainable, the Wilcox family of Alaska launches an Indiegogo campaign to raise the 45,000 dollars needed to fund the family's transcontinental running dream. The cross country running father and son team of Brett and David will do the running, with mom Kris and daughter Olivia manning the team's crew in the trek from Huntington Beach, California through Washington, D.C. and on to the Atlantic.



The Wilcox family counts on the publicity gained from their run to promote the importance of sustainable agriculture, seed freedom and the right to know about GMO ingredients in food. David, himself a regional cross-country champion, will be only the second 15-year-old ever to make the transcontinental run, while Brett and David will be the first father and teen son team to run across the U.S. Through meetings, presentations and media interviews, the Wilcox family will show people why they absolutely need to know what is in their food and why giant corporations are dictating the future of America's agricultural industry to the detriment of its animals, people and land.



"Bullies like the giant chemical companies poison the Earth, our political processes and our agricultural system," explains Brett Wilcox in his Indiegogo campaign. "We’re running across America to say enough is enough. Poisoning our soil, waterways and air is wrong! Killing bees and butterflies is wrong! Poisoning our health is wrong!"



Starting out in Huntington Beach, California on January 18th, the Wilcox family will visit farms and farmers across the nation to document their stories and experiences. The team will talk with people about genetically modified organisms (GMOs), Roundup, and patented seeds, bringing attention to the risks facing the nation's food supply and the health of its citizens. The team will continue running through Saint Louis, Missouri to the world headquarters of Monsanto, one of the world's biggest proponents of GMO seeds and the makers of the pesticide Roundup. The runners will also speak with lawmakers in Washington, D.C., reminding them of their sworn duty to protect the health and interests of the American people, not the health and interests of multi-national chemical corporations.



Funding the seven month run, in addition to both Brett and Kris taking extended leaves of absence from their jobs, involves considerable financial support. The 45,000 dollars raised from the Indiegogo campaign, supplemented by donations raised on the road and sales from Brett's book, "We’re Monsanto: Feeding the World, Lie After Lie," will support the run by helping purchase airfare, a motor home and fuel for the trip, high quality video camera and equipment for documentation, vehicle and health insurance, food, and running gear.



About the Wilcox Family

Poised to become the first father and teenage son transcontinental running team, supported by a mom and daughter running crew, the Wilcox family is committed to running across America to support a GMO-free nation and the safety and health of future generations. In the hope that everyone's children and grandchildren can grow up in a clean world eating organic and natural foods grown on local farms, the Wilcox family's run will bring attention to the dominance of global chemical companies, the destruction they wreak on the nation's food supply, and the negative impact of GMOs on people's health and wellbeing. For more information, visit http://j.mp/runcountry.