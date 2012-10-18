Cross Keys Auto Guarantees Lowest Prices in Missouri, Predicts Decline in Prices This Fall

Florissant, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- With declining economy and rise in car prices, prices of used car have surged since the beginning of the year. The prices hit a peak this May, but owing to influx in supply and reduced supply Cross Keys auto in Florissant, Missouri is offering pre-owned cars at the lowest prices in St. Louis and Florissant. To further entice customers the company has added inventory and more finance options.



A study conducted by Motoring, the automotive wing of Business Standard has revealed that buyers are now more inclined towards buying used cars, primarily due to the financial overlook of the economy. The study also concludes that the market for used cars has seen an influx in supply and a seasonal decrease in demand, resulting in lower prices for used car lots buying inventory and ultimately resulting in lower prices for used car shoppers. This trend can be already noticed in the St Louis used cars market with prices constantly decreasing over the past few months.



"The number of used cars for sale in Missouri has nearly doubled in the past few months after May, which has caused the prices to come down substantially" claims Mr. Jack Almeida. He provided more stats to support his claims saying" A monthly industry report shows that used car prices are down 2.4% since May and 2.2% since this September." The company now also sells cars for under $10,000 and offers various finance options to cater to the teenagers and first time car buyers.



When asked on how they stay ahead in this cut throat market he replied "We have several experienced car buyers who search used car auctions across the country for the best pre-owned vehicles at the right prices." speaking about their terms of quality he informed "All of our used cars Missouri go through a 75 point Premiere Certified inspection before being placed on the lot. It is our goal to make you 100% satisfied with your vehicle purchase. That is why we stand behind our vehicles miles down the road." The company also added a trade in policy and a pre-approval to tap into this niche market.



Explaining how they are different from their competition Mr. Almeida said "We have been the Missouri used cars business for over 15 years and have over a thousand satisfied customers who stand by our service. We treat our customers with respect and give them a hassle free buying experience." The company has integrated an application that predicts the current value of their car in a few simple steps, thus making it easy for both customer and buyers.



