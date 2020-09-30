New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- The global Cross-linked Polyethylene market is forecast to reach USD 10.77 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is cross-linking polyethylene results in higher molecular weight of the polyethylene, which further helps in better abrasion resistance, thermal resistance, and impact strength. The cross-linked polyethylene shows better resistance to environmental stress cracking, without any loss in its tensile strength.



The cross-linking aided the use of polyethylene in the coating power cable. The properties are enhanced to higher operating temperature in electrical applications—the thermosetting nature of cross-linked polyethylene results in them not melting in heating. The temperature resistance is the essential property of Cross-Linked Polyethylene.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Arkema Group, The Dow Chemical Company, PolyOne Corporation, Solvay, Borealis AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Borealis AG, Armacell GmbH., and Vanderbilt Chemicals LLC, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Cross-Linked Polyethylene market based on the Dye Types, Pigments, Applications, and region:



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global market on the basis of Product Type, Technology, Application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



LDPE

Other types

HDPE



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Peroxide

Silane Grafting

Electron Beam Processing



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Wires and Cables

Automotive

Plumbing

Medical

Others



Regional Outlook of Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Cross-Linked Polyethylene market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Further key findings from the report suggest



In the automotive sector, it is used in the insulation of wires and cables, which are used for manufacturing. The chemical industry employs Cross-linked Polyethylene to store material, which can cause corrosion on damage to conventional thermoplastics—the present industries areas of lucrative growth over the coming years.



The Asia Pacific led the market, with a market share of over 40%, and will register rapid growth over the coming years. The rising industrialization, increasing construction activities, and demand for electrical appliances will bring growth for the market. China is considered as a hub for electrical products. The high voltage resistant nature off Cross-linked Polyethylene helps in the widespread adoption of this technology in the region.



The wires and cables segment is expected to grow at the highest pace. It can work at voltages up to 35 Kv, it is weather-resistant, and offers many more technical advantages over other materials. The high dielectric strength and low electric conductivity make it an outstanding insulator for power cables.



The peroxide segment resulted in the highest market share over the forecast period. The process is extensively used as it offers the highest degree of cross-linking in the plastics. The process adds on to the resistance provided by the material against stress cracking and chemicals. The peroxide process results in excellent processability, low dielectric loss, and high breakdown strength.



Key considerations of the Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Cross-Linked Polyethylene industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



