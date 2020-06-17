Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market to Surpass $8bn by 2024 : Arkema Group, Borealis AG, Akzonoble N.V., Lyondellbasell Industries, the DOW Chemical Company

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has released a new research study on Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market Analysis 2020-2024 inclusive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe.



Growing automotive industry along with increasing application of plastic pipes in the solar industry, will further augment the product penetration. In addition, the popularity of PEX pipes is increasing over traditional copper tubes in plumbing applications which is enhancing the market growth. This is due to PEX pipes are an inexpensive substitute for PVC pipes that offer flexibility during installation and can effectively handle water pressure at joints in residential water distribution system.



Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1738



Increasing demand for efficient plumbing systems, radiant heating systems along with shifting economic & demographic trends will drive the cross-linked polyethylene market. Growing construction spending to support the rising population is surging the demand for cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) market.



HDPE dominated the overall industry and expected to witness growth over the forecast period owing to the high tensile strength and excellent resistance to abrasive wear. It find applications in various industrial and domestic plumbing services. HDPE can resist varying temperature conditions and is cost-effective thus, making it preferred for use in the production of pipes.



Chemical process segment accounted for over 80% of the market share by 2024. In this method, initiators or chemicals are used to generate free radicals which result in cross-linking. This process is more preferred owing to factors including the ability to crosslink at room temperature, low cost and obtaining higher gel percentage as compared to physical cross-linking.



Peroxide technology segment accounted for over 1,700 kilo tons in 2017. It was observed that crosslinking of polyethylene by using peroxide gives a more uniform degree of crosslinking of up to 90% as compared to other processes. This method of manufacturing is having excellent heat stability, good shelf life stability and is more economical, thereby requiring low investment by manufacturing companies making it a preferable among manufacturers.



Plumbing application is estimated to witness CAGR over 6% up to 2024. PEX acts as a substitute for PVC and copper as they do not perform inefficiently when chlorinated water is passed through them over prolonged periods and when subjected to high temperatures. This is a highly lucrative area of growth for producers in this industry. Thus, the players in the industry are focusing on investing extensively towards the R&D sector to develop more durable and resilient verities of PEX based products.



Asia Pacific is projected to exceed USD 3 billion by 2024. Factors such as growing demand for plumbing in the region owing to increased urbanization in the commercial sector are expected to drive the market growth. China is the largest market in the region owing to rising R&D activities, easy availability of raw materials, and rising development strategies to meet the market demand in this region.



Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1738



Global cross-linked polyethylene market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several market players. Key industry participants are Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil, Borealis, PolyOne, Arkema, AkzoNobel, Hanwha Chemical, and 3H Vinacom. Other significant participants in the industry include Falocne Specialities, Kkalpana, Hyundai EP Kanoo, Saco Polymers, Polylink Polymers, Lyondellbasell, Silon, Polyone, Zimme, and Vanderbilt Chemicals are expected to upgrade their existing production capacity and implement innovative solutions through investments in R&D and accomplish a competitive advantage.



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:



Contact Person: Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.a

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1 888-689-0688