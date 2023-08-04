Cross Linking Agents Market : Business Outlook, Growth and Development, Forecast Till 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2023 -- The report "Cross Linking Agents Market by Chemistry (Amino, Amine, Amide, Aziridine, Isocyanate, Carbodiimide), Application (Decorative, Industrial (Transportation Coatings, Industrial, Protective Coatings, Marine Coatings), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% from USD 9.9 billion in 2023.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Cross Linking Agents Market"

115 market data Tables

46 Figures

200 Pages



The Cross Linking Agent market is mainly driven by the factors including the demand for high-performance materials, increasing applications across industries, emphasis on sustainability, and advancements in technology and research.



"Amine chemistry segment is projected to grow at third fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Amines offer excellent cross-linking capabilities and compatibility with a wide range of polymers, making them ideal for various applications. Their strong bonding properties and ability to improve mechanical and thermal properties of materials drive their demand. Additionally, the rising focus on sustainability and the development of eco-friendly formulations using amines as cross-linking agents further contributes to the growth of this segment in the market.



"Industrial application segment is expected to lead the Cross Linking Agent market during the forecast period, in terms of value."

The growth of the Industrial application segment in the cross-linking agents market is attributed to several key factors. Industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging demand cross-linked materials to enhance product performance and durability. Cross-linking agents provide improved mechanical properties, resistance to chemicals and weathering, and increased lifespan of industrial products. Stringent regulations and standards regarding product quality and reliability in industrial applications further drive the demand for cross-linking agents. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly solutions in the industrial sector fuels the adoption of cross-linking agents that offer reduced environmental impact. These factors collectively contribute to the rapid growth of the Industrial application segment in the cross-linking agents market.



"Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for Cross Linking Agents during the forecast period, in terms of value."

The region's robust industrial and manufacturing sectors, particularly in countries like China, India, and Japan, drive the demand for cross-linking agents across various industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging. Moreover, rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and increasing disposable incomes in the region contribute to the rising demand for high-performance materials that utilize cross-linking agents. Additionally, favorable government initiatives, investments in research and development, and a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable solutions further stimulate the market's growth in the Asia Pacific region, solidifying its position as the largest and fastest-growing market for cross-linking agents.



New product launches, acquisitions, investments, and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the Cross Linking Agents market include BASF SE (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), Allnex Group (Germany), Evonik Industries (Germany), Hunstman Corporation (US), Aditya Birla Corporation (India), Wanhua Chemicals Group Co. Ltd (China), The Dow Chemical Company (US), DSM Coatings Resins (China), and Ineos (UK).