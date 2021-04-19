New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market is expected to grow from USD 27.19 billion in 2018 to USD 150 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the increasing use of internet of mobile and increase in the need of mobile application. However, concerns associated with privacy and location may act as the restraining factors for the market.



The massive use of mobile internet and the emergence of cross- platform devices is increasing at a high rate because of the increase in growth of web applications on mobile. In today's fast moving world with the help of technology, mobile devices have become an integrated part of the day to day life. Cross- platform is one of the many divisions of online advertising which allows user to reach targeted customers through laptops, mobile phones and other devices that uses internet for the mode of entertainment. It helps many users to run their business just at the ease of their comfort.



Players will require increased investments to tackle these challenges and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.



The report "Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market by Device (mobile phones, tablets, smart TV), by Industry (Telecom & IT, Consumer goods, Retail & Restaurants, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Supply & logistics), by Advertising type (search advertising, SMS/MMS/P2P messaging, rich media, display advertising, in-game advertising, and in-app advertising.) and Geography - Global Forecast 2026"



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Growth of Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market is directly fueled by the enhanced growth of mobile application and the increased need in the use of mobile internet. The Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market is expected to grow from USD 27.19 billion in 2018 to USD 150 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.



Based on device type, the market is segmented as mobile phones, tablets, laptops and smart TV. The rapid emergence of social media, digital marketing and online advertising has brought life to the field of advertising. Online advertising being the most popular form of advertising is gaining growth in various sectors of the market world. Because of the rapid use of mobile devices among individuals, the mobile device type is expected to bring the highest growth of 6% among all.



Based on Advertising type, the market is divided into short message service (SMS)/multimedia messaging service (MMS)/, search advertising, Peer-to-Peer (P2P) messaging, rich media and display advertising, in-game advertising, and in-app advertising. The most common type of online advertising is done by the display through the use of mobile and other interactive devices. Almost 80%-90% of the marketers use online marketing that is accepted in all size of business. Various advertisers use the platform for mobile advertising along with other digital advertising methods to buy, sell, manage and even track their products.



Based on Industry, the market is segmented as Telecom & IT, Consumer goods, retails & restaurants, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Academic, Supply chain & logistics, banking & financial services. The utilities and energy segment is estimated to bring the highest rate during the forecast period. Various sectors like the restaurants, retail and consumer goods are focusing more on the digital advertising methods to engage their customers through online and via digital methods. This helps to target the customers by their exact need. Besides this, the market also has seen increase growth in the healthcare, entertainment and media, automobile, travel and other sectors.



Based on region, the market is being segmented to Europe, APAC, North America, and Row. North America along with the Middle East & Africa, is the largest the cross- platform market due to the high usage of mobile phones and smart devices in association with the rising use of internet.



The Key players in the Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market include Google (US), Facebook (US), Apple (US), SAP SE (Germany), Yahoo (US), Microsoft (US), AOL (US), Inmovi (India), millennial media (US) and Tapad (US).



For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of device, vertical, Type of advertising and region:



Device type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Mobile

Tablets

Smart TV



Advertising type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Search advertising

SMS/MMS/P2P

In-App advertising

In-Game advertising

Rich media

Display advertising



Industry (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

IT & Telecom

Consumer goods, Retail & Restaurants

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Banking and financial service

Supply chain & logistics



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

US

Canada & Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa



