Cross-Platform Market and Mobile Advertising Market Expected to Reach $76.57 Billion & Grow at a CAGR of 38.3% by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- The report “Cross-Platform & Mobile Advertising Market : by Solutions (Campaign, Delivery, Reporting & Analytics, Proximity), by Advertising (Search, SMS/MMS/P2P Messaging, Rich Media, Coupons, In-App) - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018) ’’ defines and segments the cross-platform and mobile advertising market into various sub segments with in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. It also identifies the drivers and restraints for this market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges.



Browse 103 market data tables and 37 figures spread through 234 pages and in-depth TOC on “Cross-Platform & Mobile Advertising Market by Solutions (Campaign, Delivery, Reporting & Analytics, Proximity), by Advertising (Search, SMS/MMS/P2P Messaging, Rich Media, Coupons, In-App) - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018) ”.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-advertising-market-944.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Global cross-platform and mobile advertising market is driving on the emergence of advanced internet devices, advancement of network technologies, multiple advertising platform, and growing trend of mobile applications. Cross-platform and mobile advertising is considered as a subset of online advertising. As all devices in this market are connected through Internet, the advancement of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies has created huge opportunities for multiscreen advertisement. Advertising vendors and new startups are entered into this market through new innovations, acquisitions, and partnerships. These vendors are retargeting their customers through cross-platform advertising.



MarketsandMarkets has broadly segmented the cross-platform and mobile advertising market by advertising platform type: mobile advertising and cross-platform advertising; by solutions: advertisement campaign solutions, content delivery solutions, integrated solutions, reporting and analytics solutions, mobile proximity solutions, and other solutions; by services: consulting services and integrated services; by devices: feature phones, smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs), laptops and notebooks, smart televisions (TVs), and other devices; by advertising type: search advertising, Short Message Service (SMS)/Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)/Peer-to-Peer (P2P) messaging advertising, rich media (video advertising) and display advertising, voice SMS or outbound dialer and audio advertising, mobile digital coupons advertising, and in-app advertising; by organization size: small and medium-scale businesses (SMBs) and enterprises; by verticals: consumer goods, retail, and restaurants, telecom and information technology (IT), banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), media and entertainment, travel, transportation, and logistics, supply chain and manufacturing, healthcare, energy, power, and utilities, academia and government, and others; by regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).



Marketsandmarkets believes that the complexity in cross-platform advertising and location and privacy issues are the major issues in the cross-platform and mobile advertising market. These challenges are restraining the enterprises and customers to adopt cross-platform and mobile advertising for their online transactions and marketing.



The cross-platform and mobile advertising market is estimated to grow from $15.13 billion in 2013 to $76.57 billion in 2018, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.3% from 2013 to 2018. In terms of regions, APAC is expected to be the biggest market in terms of revenue contribution, while emerging economies such as Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA) are expected to experience increased market traction with high CAGRs, in the due course.



Browse Related Reports

Mobile 3D Market [3D Mobile; 3D Displays; 3D Notebooks; 3D Smartphones; 3D Tablets; 3D Mobile Gaming; 3D Mobile Advertisements; 3D Mobile Projection; 3D Mobile Maps; 3D Mobile Navigation; 3D Mobile Animation] – Global Advancements, Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 – 2018)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/3d-mobile-market-826.html



Mobile Money Market: (Mobile Payments, Mobile Remittance, Mobile Banking & Mobile Commerce) - Advanced Technologies, Value Chain, Adoption Trends & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2013–2018)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-remittance-money-mcommerce-market-577.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets