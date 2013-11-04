New Marketing market report from Markets and Markets: "Cross-Platform & Mobile Advertising Market by Solutions (Campaign, Delivery, Reporting & Analytics, Proximity), by Advertising (Search, SMS/MMS/P2P Messaging, Rich Media, Coupons, In-App) - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- The consumption of mobile media and the integration of cross devices platform continue to grow at a phenomenal rate due to the rapid adoption of mobile and other devices. The next level of advertising is cross-platform advertising that targets on reaching audiences on their desktops and follow them to their smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. The market for mobile advertising and cross-platform advertising is doubling Year-on-Year (Y-O-Y) and the growth of smartphone usage is expected to drive this market in the coming years. This report outlines the global spending on mobile as well as cross-platform advertising's (ads) revenue distribution pattern of different types of channels. This report also provides a complete analysis of all vendors within the mobile advertising and cross-platform advertising ecosystem.
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The major players include Google, Millennial Media, Apple, Jumptap, Yahoo, Microsoft, Mojiva, InMobi, Tapad, and Drawbridge. Some of these players provide cross-platform and mobile advertising platform and some focuses only on mobile advertising.
The report on cross-platform and mobile advertising provides global market trends, overall adoption scenarios, competitive landscape, and key drivers and opportunities in this market. It aims at estimating the current market size and the future growth potential of this market across verticals and regions based on various types of advertising and devices.
The report also focuses on various regional markets for each of the sub segments within the cross-platform and mobile advertising market. The major geographical regions include North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).
MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global cross-platform and mobile advertising market by advertising platform types, solutions, services, devices, advertising types, organization size, verticals, and regions:
On the basis of advertising platform types:
Advertising platform types are classified into mobile advertising platform and cross-platform advertising.
On the basis of solutions:
Solutions are segmented into advertisement campaign solutions, content delivery solutions, integrated solutions, reporting and analytics solutions, mobile proximity solutions, and other solutions.
On the basis of services:
Services are classified into consulting services and integrated services.
On the basis of devices:
Devices are classified into feature phones, smartphones, tablets, Personal Computers (PCs), laptops and notebooks, smart Televisions (TVs), and other devices.
On the basis of advertising types:
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