Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- The global cross roller bearings market is likely to gain impetus from the increasing number of automated machinery and rise in the standard of living of people. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Cross Roller Bearings Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Single Inner and Split Outer Ring, Split Inner and Single Outer Ring, Others), By Dimension (18 to 50mm, 50 to 150mm, 150 to 250 mm, 250 to 400 mm, 400 to 630 mm, 630 to 800 mm, >800 mm), By Industrial Vertical (Industrial Machinery, Medical Systems, Robotics, Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment) and Geography Forecast till 2026," the global market was valued at US$ 1,261.9 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to reach US$ 1,519.9 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.36% during the forecast period from 2019 – 2026.



An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.



We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/cross-roller-bearings-market-101117



The report further states that manufacturers are focusing on producing customized bearings according to the requirement of the consumers. Large diameter cross roller bearings are used in agriculture, mining, and construction sectors. The demand for them is also increasing rapidly day by day. Apart from these factors, there has been a rise in the number of renewable energy industry, automated machinery, and new motion equipment across the globe. All these factors are expected to contribute to the global cross roller bearings market growth.



A Rapid Shift Towards Industrial Automation System to Boost the Robotics Segment



In terms of industry vertical, the market is grouped into industrial machinery, medical systems, robotics, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. In 2018, the industrial machinery had acquired the highest share of the global market. This occurred because of a rise in demand for heavy machinery and equipment in the end use industries. The U.S., for instance, mainly concentrates on medical and defense sectors. Hence, the manufacturers of medical and defense equipment are in persistent need for cross roller bearings in order to provide accurate and advanced operations. Moreover, there is a rise in demand for textile machinery as the textile industry in this region is prospering due to the ever increasing population.



Segmentation



1. By Type

- Single inner and split outer ring

- Split inner and single outer ring

- Others

2. By Dimension

- 18 to 50 mm

- 50 to 150 mm

- 150 to 250 mm

- 250 to 400 mm

- 400 to 630 mm

- 630 to 800 mm

- >800 mm

3. By Industry Vertical

- Industrial Machinery

o Machine Tools

o Textile Machinery

o Food Processing Equipment

o Packaging Equipment

- Medical Systems

o CT Scanners

o Medical Diagnostics Equipment

o Robotic Surgery Devices

o Oncology Treatment Machines

- Robotics

o Cobots

o Industrial Robots

- Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

- Positioners

- Lapping/Polishing Equipment

- Wafer Transfer

- Pick and Place

- Others

4. By Region

- North America (The U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)



Fortune Business Insights predicts that the robotics segment will also exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. This is because the manufacturers have started shifting rapidly towards industrial robots for material moving and handling as well as industrial automation systems. In the medical sector, the usage of robots has increased at a fast pace. They are being used to perform complex tasks as well as critical surgeries. Technologically advanced medical equipment and machinery are also contributing to the growth of the global cross roller bearings market.



INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:



- August 2018: The Timken Company completes acquisition of ABC Bearings Ltd in order to expand its presence in India and enhance export capabilities across the global market.

- April 2017: The Timken Company acquired the shares of Torsion Control Products Inc. This acquisition was completed to develop special bearings.



The Timken Company and Other Key Market Players' Focus on Strategic Acquisitions to Increase Product Portfolio

The Timken Company, a manufacturer of bearings and related components, headquartered in the U.S., announced that it has completed the acquisition of ABC Bearings Ltd., a manufacturer of spherical, cylindrical, and tapered roller bearings, in August 2018. The latter is based in India. The aim of the acquisition was to enhance Timken's leadership position in the global tapered roller bearings market by expanding their presence in India. It would also aid in increasing the export capabilities in order to serve the market across the globe.



Earlier, in April 2017, The Timken Company had announced its acquisition of Torsion Control Products, Inc., a prominent provider of custom engineered spring couplings and other similar equipment, based in Michigan. This acquisition will aid Timken in growing its portfolio of mechanical power transmission products and bearings.



