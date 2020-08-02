Crossbeats Is Providing Quality Earbuds and Headphones Online in India

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2020 -- Founded in the year 2015 by two brothers who focused on creating limitless possibilities for music listeners. Crossbeats is a brand that redefines the wireless headphone experience with adventure-ready designs that give clients a sound experience that gets them moving. They are a product development and distribution company with operations in the USA, India, and Europe. The company brings clients the best Bluetooth powered audio equipment in the industry by using cutting-edge technology to redefine sound. The company's mission is to bring accessible, modern technology to every doorstep. From the product idea to the post-purchase experience, they deliver smart, high-quality electronics and top-marketers on the biggest online shopping platforms. At Crossbeats, they work passionately to create wireless products with simplicity and usability to complement your healthy lifestyle choices beautifully.



"At Crossbeats, we combine expertise in market research, product design and management, performance marketing, brand building, logistics, and customer support, with a strong vision of creating awesome products and making them accessible to everyone, everywhere. We design every product to change a belief: a belief that durable can't be beautiful, that portable must be fragile, and that quality must cost a fortune," explained the company spokesperson. "We create beautiful products that do their job well, and deliver more value than their cost."



Over the years, Crossbeats have brought in many varieties and variants to the True Wireless industry with flagship models like Crossbeats Urban, Evolve, Pebble, and now the EDGE. Crossbeats has ensured they have everything in terms of powerful bass for the audiophiles, excellent fitting for the fitness fanatics to the most sophisticated True Wireless flagships for the corporate folks. Every product from Crossbeats is designed with one mission: Live, Love, Listen, and Enjoy the limitless possibilities that life has to offer.



"Combining comfort, durability, and performance in every product, our headphones offer music listeners the freedom to run free and to have the best time of their lives, while performing any activity," commented the company spokesperson. "With their quality wireless earphone experience, we are actively involved in inspiring people with active lifestyles and adventurous urbanites to push their boundaries. Music listeners' quest to get earbuds to cancel noise can have a variety of earbuds to choose from on our website."



Crossbeats Urban True Wireless earbuds support stereo and mono call feature. Listeners can now share music with their dear ones, and also have uninterrupted phone conversations. Well-built for romantics, with outstanding physical characteristics, users can also watch their favorite movies and TV series with their loved ones, with each of them sharing one earbud at the same time. The earbuds are also made with gamers in mind, with the lightweight structure ensuring long hours of gaming without causing any stress. What gamers have to do is pop the earbuds in their ears, and get going without experiencing any lag or external noise disturbances.



About Crossbeats

Crossbeats makes high-quality headphones and earbuds that have revolutionized the listeners' sound experience with high-performance audio on the go. Potential music listeners wishing to order earphones with mic Bluetooth can get a variety of products that catch their fancy on the Crossbeats website.