CROSSBEATS Is the Best Bet for Availing High Performance True Wireless Earphones

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- CROSSBEATS represents the best in consumer tech, thanks to extensive R&D, and focus on innovation and quality. Incorporated in the year 2015, the company offers a growing portfolio of smart tech products in categories like smart-watches, true wireless and wireless earphones, wireless speakers and wireless accessories. The products are on point, designed to push the boundaries of science, art, engineering, and technology. Designed for discerning millennials with an active lifestyle, they look trendy, perform well, last long, and costs less. Each purchase is backed by proper product warranties, dedicated tech support, and easy returns and replacements.



The spokesperson at CROSSBEATS recently stated, "CROSSBEATS has been around since the year 2015, providing buyers with reasons to shop. With an eye on the human behavioral traits and ear to the ground, we are constantly innovating new products to keep buyers on top of the latest designs, technologies, and trends. We preempt what exactly consumers would need next, and deliver it even before they feel the need for it. That speaks for a growing product range defined by quality and innovation. We take every measure to cut down overheads and markups without cutting corners on quality. This is in line with our mission to blend quality and prices."



Over the years, CROSSBEATS has focused more on perfecting the wireless sound technology. Presently, the company has the technological prowess to roll out wireless tech products in multiple categories and sub-categories to meet every need and taste. Take, for instance, the wireless earphone range, which is subcategorized into Pulse, Raga, Vibe, and Wave. Likewise, the true wireless earbuds range features Torq, Edge, Evolve, Pebble, Urban, Elektra, Air, and other options. With Connect and Turbo options, the wireless accessory needs are supported. Specification may vary, but noise cancellation, long run-times, convenient handling, ergonomic and adventure-ready designs, and are a few common fixtures across the entire selection.



On true wireless earphones, the spokesperson stated, "CROSSBEATS takes pride in offering a well-curated collection of wireless earbuds in India. The collection is built keeping in mind the lifestyle, taste and needs of Indian millennials. It's geared towards helping them enjoy crystal clear music at home, office, gym, on the track, or wherever life takes them. A common feature, Noise cancellation is there to restrict unwanted noise and improve sound quality. Our true wireless earphones come with lengthy run times to allow for a prolonged experience. Take, for instance, Torq, which offers 12 hours playtime without case, and 3 days playtime with case."



Torq, comes with two charging modes, USB Type-C as well as wireless for greater convenience. It also features the cutting edge in-ear detection sensor technology to eliminate the need for finding the device or touching the earbuds to pause/play music. The user has to just remove one earbud to pause or wear it back to play. Feature touch sensors, Qualcomm surround audio, 4 in-built speakers, and IPX6 water resistant are the other salient features of Torq collection.



About CROSSBEATS

Based in Bangalore, CROSSBEATS is a trustworthy consumer tech company. The company is associated with well-designed smart-watches, true wireless and wireless earphones, wireless speakers and wireless accessories. The selling is done through a feature-rich, technology-driven web platform. Lately, CROSSBEATS has emerged as the go-to resource to get wireless earphone in India.



Contact Information:



CROSSBEATS

512 Brigade Tower,

135 Brigade Road,

Bangalore -25

Phone: 9611293293

Email: support@crossbeats.com

Website: https://crossbeats.com/