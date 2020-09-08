Crossbeats Offering a Wide Range of High-Performance True Wireless Earbuds

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- Crossbeats is revolutionizing the way Indians perceive wireless earphones and the associated music experience. The company unleashed the first wireless earphones in 2015 and has been evolving, improving and developing cutting-edge products since then. Crossbeats presently offers a range of true wireless earphones, wireless speakers and wireless accessories for buyers craving for high-performance sound on the go. The selling is done through high calibre online channels with a promise of competitive pricing and friendly service. Free shipping, special deals and other money-saving perks are also offered as customer benefits.



The spokesperson at Crossbeats recently stated, "Crossbeats is an established brand driven by innovation. Our products blend comfort, durability and performance, specifically designed for urbanite adventurists and those with an active lifestyle. Plus, they are on point with the latest trends. Take, for instance, our smart-watch range with three options – ACE, TRAK, and IGNITE. Each option is innovative, elegant and fully loaded with incredible display and benchmark features. These include long battery life, excellent touch response, multi-sport games, fitness activities, heart rate monitor, water resistance and more."



Crossbeats stands by its products, offering a one-year warranty across the board. If the product does not work, carries a manufacturing defect or arrives with missing parts or accessories, the buyer can raise a replacement request within the warranty period. The company shall replace the returnable with a new or refurbished product. However, the returnable should include all components, manuals and registration cards with the original packaging intact. A return policy is also there for full quality assurance. Should the product fail to live up to the customer's expectations, he/she can have it returned within 3 days of receiving the order.



On true wireless earbuds, the spokesperson further stated, Crossbeats is the leading brand offering true wireless earbuds in India. We offer a full range of true wireless earbuds to buyers who despise mediocrity. This includes Torq, Edge, Evolve, Pebble, Urban, Elektra and Air. Given the vast selection, every requirement, taste and budget are well catered to. Typical of our products, the selection represents the best in sound quality, designs, style, performance and longevity. Specifications may vary but certain commonalities, such as feather touch sensors, lengthy playtimes, environment noise cancelling, IPX6 water resistance and wireless charging, are there."



An Intuitive In-Ear Music Detection is another standout feature on the Crossbeats Torq, our latest flagship. It's a state-of-the-art technology built to elevate the music experience while ensuring convenience for the user. The user is relieved from touching the earbuds to pause or play music. Just remove one earbud to pause and wear it back to play. The entire selection is presently available at slashed prices when bought from official channels. The COD option is readily available, and so are EMI option, free shipping and secure payments for customer delight.



About Crossbeats

Operating out of Bangalore, Crossbeats is a burgeoning brand known for technological prowess. The brand is associated with high-performance smart-watches, true wireless earphones, wireless speakers and wireless accessories. Lately, Crossbeats is attracting legions of customers looking to buy wireless earphone in India.??