CROSSBEATS Offering Top-Notch Smart Tech Products at Competitive Prices

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- Five years on, CROSSBEATS has been raising the bar in smart wearable technology through leading-edge innovation, and quality backed focus. The Bangalore-based company manufactures and markets a fine selection of cutting-edge wireless earphones, wireless speakers and wireless accessories for folks with an active lifestyle. Featuring adventure-ready designs, the products are built to perform and last even in the most trying of conditions. In an epoch-making move, CROSSBEATS has lately diversified its product portfolio with a well-curated collection of smartwatches. The entire product range is available at CROSSBEATS' high calibre website at great prices and with friendly service.



On wireless earphones, the spokesperson at CROSSBEATS stated, "Music is more than just a source of entertainment. Rather, it heals, empowers and motivates. At CROSSBEATS, we know that just too well. We offer a complete selection of Bluetooth earphones that enables users to relax a bit more, train harder, run longer and be more productive. Our ergonomic, sophisticated and adventure-ready earphones stay in place, cancel unwanted noise and deliver a style statement – all at the same time."



The spokesperson further stated, "The HD APTX sound and crossover and dual-driver make it the best true wireless earphones in India. Other redeeming features include Bluetooth 5.0 with automatic pairing, an in-built microphone, and voice assistant. The lengthy 12-hour playtime ensures uninterrupted music experience on a single charge. Also, the IPX4 resistance grade makes for exceptional resistance to water splashes from all directions. That's a big plus for users requiring truly wireless earphones to match their adventurous spirit."



Taking their offered smartwatches in highlight, the spokesperson further said, "For CROSSBEATS Evolve, the name says it all. It's the zenith of evolution powered by state of the art technology. Our offered range of smartwatches is likely the most commonly-used wearables in the workplace today. Connecting a smartwatch to a smartphone enables the wearer to send and read new messages from their watch that eliminates the need to hold and view one's phone. We stand by our products, offering comprehensive product warranties and dedicated tech support. Thanks to our competitive pricing, they cost less."



Over the years, CROSSBEATS has earned a place among the best Bluetooth earphones top 10 brands. Now, the smartwatches offered by them continue to emerge today. These devices not only perform many essential computing functions, akin to smartphones and laptops but can also perform unique health-tracking services, such as calorie tracking and sleep monitoring, as a result of being in contact with the user's body. CROSSBEATS' products are affordably priced and backed by several money savers like free shipping and specials.



About CROSSBEATS

CROSSBEATS is a Bangalore-based brand with a strong presence in the smart wearable niche segment. The company work towards providing smart tech products that enable a better experience for the customers in every walk of life.



Contact Information:



CROSSBEATS

512 Brigade Tower,

135 Brigade Road,

Bangalore -25

Phone: 9611293293

Email: support@crossbeats.com

Website: https://crossbeats.com/