CROSSBEATS Offering Urban True Wireless Earphones at Affordable Prices

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- Since the year 2015, CROSSBEATS has been a remarkable growth story, driven by innovation. In a short evolution history, the Bangalore based company has graduated into a full-fledged consumer tech brand with a strong India-wide presence. CROSSBEATS has been constantly pushing the envelope to provide inventive, feature-rich, high performance, and reliable smart products to Indians who appreciate quality. Over the years, the product portfolio has grown to accommodate multiple categories like smartwatches, wireless earphones, true wireless earphones, wireless speakers, and accessories. Shipped nationwide, the products are backed by competitive pricing, safe and quick deliveries and dedicated technical support for an amazing shopping experience.



The spokesperson at CROSSBEATS stated, "CROSSBEATS is a consumer tech brand dedicated to Indian millennials with an adventurous spirit and an active lifestyle. We create products that allow them to communicate seamlessly, experience breathtaking music, and make a personal style statement. We sell through a technology-driven web platform to guarantee convenient, secure, and speedy shopping. Our products are industry standards in quality yet come at competitive pricing. That resonates with our mission to put smart products into the hands of every Indian. We also offer specials and bulk discounts for extra savings. We are presently hosting the Year End Sale 2020 where great products are going at unbeatable prices."



CROSSBEATS offers a multitude of choices across product categories for need-based purchases. The smartwatch collection features variants, such as Ace, Trak, and Ignite while the wireless earphone collection includes Pulse, Raga, Vibe, and Wave. The true wireless earphone range is the most extensive of them all, featuring Torq, Edge, Evolve, Pebble, Urban, Elektra, and Air. Buyers seeking wireless accessories can count on the Connect and Turbo selections. The entire selection testifies CROSSBEATS' special abilities with the wireless technology and awareness of customer needs. The company is confident about the product quality, backing each purchase with proper warranties, and easy returns and replacements for risk-free buying.



On true wireless earphones, the spokesperson further stated, "CROSSBEATS has been at the forefront of wireless technology and our true wireless earbuds in India reflect that well. The entire range features benchmark features like lengthy run times, high-quality sound, noise cancellation, water resistance, ergonomic designs, smart auto-pairing, and more. Take, for instance, Urban, a feature-rich product for those who live off the edge. Small, portable, and comfortable, Urban is available in 3 vibrant colours, black, baby pink, and turquoise blue to suit all tastes. It fits perfectly and stays in place no matter where the wearer goes or what he does."



Urban is easy to use, requiring a single touch to Play and Pause the music, a double touch to play Previous and Next Track, and a Triple touch to increased and decrease Volume. When pressed and held for 2 seconds, Siri and Ok Google are activated automatically. The earbuds offer a robust 12 hours of playtime and additional case charges. Add to it the ergonomic design and lightweight structure, it can support lengthy gaming sessions without causing any stress.



About CROSSBEATS

CROSSBEATS is a highly rated consumer tech company based out of Bangalore, India. The company manufactures and markets a vast selection of smartwatches, true wireless and wireless earphones, wireless speakers and wireless accessories. Presently, CROSSBEATS is the best resource to find earbuds to cancel noise at highly slashed prices.



Contact Information:



CROSSBEATS

512 Brigade Tower,

135 Brigade Road,

Bangalore -25

Phone: 9611293293

Email: support@crossbeats.com

Website: https://crossbeats.com/