Crossfit Collective, a Fitness App with a Difference That Helps Users Maintain Their Health Schedule and Manage Their Diet

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- Crossfit Collective is the latest fitness app on the block. This is an app for everyone irrespective of age or gender. The app helps users maintain their own health schedule and manage their diets as well. Today's hectic and stressful lifestyle is one of the major reasons that cause ailments such as heart related diseases, obesity, cholesterol, hypertension, high blood pressure, etc. Every individual needs to adopt a healthy lifestyle in order to stay fit. And it all starts with regular exercising and good diet. The ongoing pandemic is preventing people from going to the gyms, daily walks and jogs. This could pose a serious threat to the overall physical wellness. It is never late to start working out from the comfort of one's own home. And the secret to the success of any home workout routine is to stick to a schedule – be it in the early hours or evenings.



"We believe fitness should be accessible to everyone, everywhere, regardless of income or access to a gym and Crossfit Collective is a one stop solution for this", says Subhadeep Dutta, the creator of the App. This Crossfit Collective App offers a lot more than calorie count, sleeping tracking and monitoring the physical activity. This app offers exercises and training routines which can be used by newbies as well as experts. The app also has various other interesting features with fast loading time and excellent performance. The user friendly interface can be easily accessed by tech and non-tech enthusiasts. "It is very useful and helpful application for Android users who cannot join gym for exercise. I never found such a great application", says a happy user. The app is now available for free download on Google Play and other alternative stores for worldwide download.



To know more fitness tips, visit https://www.devopszone.info/post/crossfit-collective-a-fitness-app-for-everyone



