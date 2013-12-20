CrossFit Miami Location Open as of December 14

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- A facility in downtown Miami is now open, CrossFit Muscle Farm has announced. Open as of the weekend of December 14, the facility provides access to fitness training to match any level and any person no matter how young or old. It is conveniently located on SW 1st St. down the block from the Miami Avenue Metromover Station.



The company’s website now features a contact form so people can ask questions are leave any comments or suggestions for CrossFit Muscle Farm. It is looking to receive feedback from CrossFit enthusiasts in the Miami and Brickel area. While its comprehensive 1-1 personal training program is designed to meet each specific person’s goals, trainers continue to look to improve the program and be a one-stop for fitness training.



The training can be used to build athletic skills or simply look and feel better. Most participants experience higher energy levels in every aspect of life. Some experience help with health issues while it is possible to condition the body to prevent injury. Problem solving, perseverance, and concentration skills can be improved as well.



For athletes, the Miami center is convenient and great for those living close to downtown. Pricing is based on the time one commits to membership, while police and firefighters are charged a rate commensurate with the needs of staying fit on a regular basis. Members can apply for six months or a year, or pay a fee with no time commitment. The company’s special 1-1 training rates vary depending on the member’s needs and facility use.



See the facility’s schedule for class and open gym times. More details on CrossFit Muscle Farm and the newly opened Miami location can be found at www.cityfitness.net.



About CrossFit Muscle Farm

CrossFit Muscle Farm offers professional personal fitness training in South Florida. Located in downtown Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, it works with athletes, civil service and military personnel, and ordinary people who want to look, feel, and think better. The company is owned by an ex Marine, Olympic weightlifter, and college football player and employs experienced professional trainers.



60 Southeast 1st St Miami, Fl 33131

info@crossfitmusclefarm.com

(954) 463-1889