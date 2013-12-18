CrossFit Muscle Farm Opens New Downtown Miami Location

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- CrossFit Muscle Farm, dedicated to providing fitness training to everyone, young and old, has opened a new location in Downtown Miami. Being in the heart of Miami places the organization close to a major population center plus many cultural and tourist attractions. One of the benefits of the program is anyone can participate regardless of their athletic background to achieve an optimal level of fitness.



With the help of certified trainers, even beginners can condition themselves to perform dead lifts, squats, and other functional movements such as running, jumping, and throwing. The strength and conditioning program is the same used by professional athletes. Specialized professionals such as police and military personnel have also used elements of this system.



CrossFit includes a comprehensive weightlifting program. Instructors are certified coaches who can help beginners and those at intermediate levels or involved in a competitive weightlifting program. The new location is on SW 1st Street, conveniently close to the Miami Avenue Metromover Station. A customizable personal training program is offered as is 1-1 personal training.



Anyone can join a program at $195.00 per month with no commitment, while a six month commitment costs $175.00 per month and a one-year commitment $150.00 each month. Police, fire, and military personnel receive a special discount and people can participate on a drop-in basis.



Trainers are available at the new downtown location to guide participants through their workouts. They will also set up a customized program before even starting so one can feel, look, and perform their best. In addition to simply setting up a more positive body image, this can help reverse preventable health issues, condition the body against injury, and sharpen other skills such as concentration, perseverance, and problem solving.



For more information on CrossFit Muscle Farm and its new downtown Miami location, go to https://www.facebook.com/FortLauderdaleCrossfit



About CrossFit

The CrossFit program is designed to enhance fitness in people of all ages and skill levels through functional movements. It is customizable with the help of certified trainers. Weightlifting and other athletes have benefited from the program, so it is suited for building one’s athletic skill or optimizing health for the average person.



1255 North Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 - (954) 463-1889