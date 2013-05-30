Crossflame Youth Choir and Orchestra Helps in Super Storm Sandy Disaster Relief

Crossflame Youth Choir and Orchestra is composed of over eighty middle school and high school students from five counties all over Western North Carolina.
Hickory, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Crossflame Youth Choir and Orchestra is composed of over eighty middle school and high school students from five counties all over Western North Carolina. The group was established 18 years ago and has served more than 1000 youth since 1995. It is made up of vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers, artists and actors.
This year, Crossflame Youth Choir and Orchestra will lend its talent in helping in the Super Storm Sandy disaster relief. They will travel to New York and New Jersey to perform a number of concerts for this cause. Crossflame hopes to continue inspiring and transforming the lives of people through the power of music, arts, faithful service and compassion.
With all these in mind, Crossflame has launched an Indiegogo campaign to help them in their cause. The members of Crossflame and their family members have been engaged in fundraising activities throughout the year for the choir’s advocacy. However, the costs continue to increase and they need additional funds to cover the cost of touring and the expenses of their on-going outreach activities.
With their tour in support of the Super Storm Sandy disaster relief, Crossflame hopes to help rebuild homes, remove trash, restore hope, and help children and families get back on their feet after the devastation that they have gone through.
The proceeds of the Indiegogo campaign will be spent on transportation and lodging for 90 talented youths, teachers and their chaperones for this summer’s tour. All the funds will go to other worthy causes like disaster relief and children’s and women’s organizations. Crossflame also aims to do even more outreach activities and help their own community.
The Crossflame Youth Choir and Orchestra is headed by Ron Sinclair, Director; Lindsay Barrick, Drama Director; Fun-Bobby Ward, Production; and Allen Finley, Marketing/PR/Web.
You can contribute to their cause through their Indiegogo campaign. Also, to find out more about their roster of talented and amazing youth, go to the Crossflame website: http://www.crossflamechoir.org