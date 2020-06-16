Crossing Over: E-Tech Speaks the Same Language, Converts International Editions to Bring QuickBooks Files in Sync

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- Businesses know no borders but tax laws do – making it one of the reasons why it is difficult to use the same bookkeeping software in different countries.



QuickBooks offers International Editions to cater to business owners across the globe. "The power of QuickBooks with country-specific tax structures, currencies, and languages, makes it easy to carry out your business anywhere in the world," John Rocha of E-Tech, said.



The Canadian version of QuickBooks would not have the same functionality as the version meant for small business owners in the USA. Some differences include The Canadian and UK versions of QuickBooks that are configured to use VAT. This feature is referred to as sales tax for the US version. Other differences include QuickBooks USA that offers a series of advanced reporting add-ons that are not available to QuickBooks Canada users.



As far as pricing goes, QuickBooks USA and QuickBooks Canada currently share four pricing plans: Simple Start, Essentials, Plus, and Self-Employed. QuickBooks USA, however, does offer one more tier above Plus, called Advanced, that offers a few more additional features.



With QuickBooks Enterprise businesses, QuickBooks USA offers three plans, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. QuickBooks Canada, on the other hand, offers a customizable package based on the number of users – up to 30.



Different editions and features do not necessarily have to be a predicament, experts say as third party companies have now made it easy to convert data files from one International version to another.



Certain limitations to this service include payroll transactions that cannot be transferred from one file to another,while payroll checks will only be transferred as regular checks with full line item details.



Usernames are also not transferred from the secondary files to the primary file and users would need to be re-created after the merge.



For more information on International Version Conversion, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/



