CROSSKIX Footwear - A New Alternative in the Foam Composite Footwear Category Has Just Launched a Kickstarter Campaign

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- The 40 day campaign is designed to pre-sell the first design in hopes to reach a target amount to commence production. For more details click here: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/crosskix/crosskix-ii-the-relaunch



Crosskix is a SUPERIOR alternative in the foam composite (EVA molded shoes) footwear category. There's really only one brand that dominates this category - CROCS. But for some of us, it's just not an option to be seen wearing something that has been brutally referred to as - "UGLY".



Enter Crosskix! Not only Sporty and Comfortable, but Functional. Made with the highest grade EVA foam composite so it is VERY soft and comfortable. Stylish air vents allows your feet to stay cool but also serves as an outlet for water if worn washing your car, at the pool, or beach. Best of all, it fits like a regular sneaker! Yes, you can use Crosskix for multiple applications including working-out, all leisure activities, and casual wear. All the while lookin' good!



Want more options?

Crosskix also offers TEAM or GROUP purchase options. Outfit your basketball, football, baseball, tennis, hockey, or ANY sport requiring uniform outfits. Accessorize each pair with your favorite "CROSSBIT". Available in country flags, mascots, sport balls, etc. Crosskix also offers CUSTOM Crossbits. For more information send an email via kicksterter at: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/crosskix/crosskix-ii-the-relaunch



About CROSSKIX

Crosskix is a start-up Portland, OR based footwear company with a focus on EVA (foam composite molded shoes). Their goal is to provide more stylish, functional, light, and comfortable EVA footwear than current market options.



Media Contact:

Art Seto

info@crosskix.com

Portland, OR

http://crosskix.com