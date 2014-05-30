Crossroads Investigations Boost ROI's with Mystery Shopping

North Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- It’s no mystery that most mystery shoppers are everyday people - but now, business owners have the professional option of retaining Crossroads Investigations’ highly trained, experienced private investigators to help significantly boost revenues, improve brand strategy, heighten customer service and satisfaction rates.



Crossroads is a full-service private investigation agency and due diligence firm staffed by former federal intelligence officers and retired law enforcement officers. “We’re now providing invaluable mystery shopping services for clients in diverse industries ranging from retail, restaurants, resort and entertainment – to property management and financial institutions,” explains founder Marc Hurwitz, who serves as a member of the Florida Bar's Grievance Committee and Chairs the Aventura Marketing Council's Law Committee.



“Crossroads already specializes in due diligence, asset searches, background checks, surveillance, skip traces, and employee, tenant and nanny screenings, so extending our state-of-the-art investigative technology to mystery shopping services is a natural progression. Our clients can benefit from an unbiased report regarding perceptions of their business from a highly-trained third party with the resources necessary to develop a customized mystery shopping plan yielding accurate proof and precise details. Another advantage of working with private investigators is we’re specifically trained to know the law and exactly what limits must not be crossed in the course of a business investigation involving mystery shopping.”



Crossroads’ professional mystery shoppers rapidly provide impartial information that can prevent businesses from losing sales while gaining a competitive edge. They can also identify reasons impeding repeat business and assess many other variables contributing to customer satisfaction and improved employee performance.



Satisfied Crossroads clients concur, “Mystery shopping reports have enabled us to implement effective business solutions resulting in optimal performance, satisfied loyal customers, repeat business and bottom-line profitability!”



To learn more about harnessing the expertise of investigative professionals formerly with the CIA, White House National Security Council, the U.S. Department of State, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and Police Departments, contact Crossroads Investigations - fully licensed, insured and recognized annually by the Daily Business Review as one of the top-rated investigation firms in South Florida. Phone: 305-929-3513 or visit Xinvestigations.com



Media Contact :



Crossroads Investigations

Marc Hurwitz, President

1835 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Suite 547, N. Miami Beach, FL 33179

305-929-3513

xinvestigations.com

marc@xinvestigations.com