Crossroads Investigations Founder Marc Hurwitz Appointed Aventura Marketing Council Chair of 55th Annual Law Day Event at North Dade Justice Center

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Miami Private Investigator Marc Hurwitz, founder of Crossroads Investigations, has been appointed to serve as Aventura Marketing Council Chair of the 55th annual Law Day event scheduled for May 1, 2013 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the North Dade Justice Center (15555 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami). Law Day is observed nationally each year in May to help promote a greater understanding of the American justice system and commemorate “a commitment to the rule of law enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.”



The Aventura Marketing Council (AMC), recognized as one of the most successful and progressive not-for-profit business organizations serving South Florida for 25 years, has garnered accolades and awards for outstanding networking events, community outreach to schools and charities, and initiatives supporting positive growth in the business community.



“Marc Hurwitz is an outstanding member of the Aventura Marketing Council, and having recently been appointed to serve on the Florida Bar’s 11th Circuit Grievance Committee, he is uniquely qualified to serve as AMC Chair of the Law Day event,” said Elaine Adler, AMC President. “His professional expertise extends to preparation of in-depth background studies for litigation purposes, and his volunteer efforts for the Florida Bar demonstrate his commitment to contributing to maintaining the high standards and ethics of the legal community.”



The 55th annual Law Day event will feature keynote speaker Ervin Gonzalez, a noted trial attorney recently named one of the “Top 11 Attorneys in the Nation” by Lawyers Weekly USA; and remarks by newly-elected Chief Judge Bertila Soto, the first Cuban-American woman and Florida International University graduate to serve as Chief Judge of the 11th Judicial Circuit.



“It’s an honor for me to serve as AMC Chair of Law Day, supporting the efforts of the judges and their staff at the North Dade Justice Center to organize this significant annual event,” Hurwitz said. “I wholeheartedly concur with former Chief Judge Joel Brown’s astute observation: ‘It’s important to recognize the importance of the legal system – truly the foundation of our country. We’re a nation of laws and for that to remain, we need a solid legal system that will protect everyone’s individual rights.’”



Judges of the North Dade Justice Center will be welcoming Law Day guests including business and community leaders, members of local Bar Associations, elected officials, law enforcement officers, numerous sponsors and students from area schools. For information, contact the Aventura Marketing Council: 305-932-5334.



About Marc Hurwitz

Prior to founding Crossroads Investigations in 2008, Marc Hurwitz received degrees in Political Science and National Security Policy. He went on to pursue a career in government service with Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, and later served in the U.S. Department of State’s Human Rights Bureau; and the Clinton White House as an Aide to the Deputy National Security Advisor. Subsequently, he became a Central Intelligence Agency counter-terrorism officer and later worked for the government in multiple overseas posts, earning several commendations for meritorious service. Hurwitz currently serves as Director of the Highland Lakes/Skylake Homeowners’ Association; the BNI Miami Beach leadership team; is a Pillar Member of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce and is a Chairman’s Roundtable trustee of the Aventura Marketing Council.



About Crossroads Investigations

Crossroads Investigations is a full-service Private Investigation Agency and Due Diligence firm in Miami staffed by former federal intelligence officers and retired law enforcement officers. Specializing in highly effective services encompassing due diligence, asset searches, background checks, employment screening and tenant screening, surveillance and skip traces, Crossroads utilizes state-of-the-art investigative technology to access restricted databases and uncover hard-to-find information. For more information about Crossroads Investigations, fully licensed and insured, phone: 305-929-3513 or visit xinvestigations.com