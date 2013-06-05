Crossroads Investigations Founder Marc Hurwitz Appointed Chair of Aventura Marketing Council's New 'Law Committee'

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Marc Hurwitz, founder of Crossroads Investigations, has been appointed to serve as Chair of the Aventura Marketing Council’s new Law Committee, launched to create a forum for attorneys and other professionals in the legal field such as paralegals, mediators and court reporters, to network and earn continuing education credits.



Working in collaboration with the North Dade Bar Association, the Aventura Marketing Council Law Committee plans to hold four events per year. The inaugural “Ethics: One Hour Continuing Education Legal Credit” luncheon sponsored by Coconut Grove Bank will be held on Thursday, June 20 from noon to 1:45 p.m. at Christine Lee’s at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. Keynote speakers will be Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Miami-Dade State Attorney; and Joe Centorino, Executive Director, Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust.



The Aventura Marketing Council (AMC), recognized as one of the most successful and progressive not-for-profit business organizations serving South Florida for 25 years, has garnered accolades and awards for outstanding networking events, community outreach to schools and charities, and initiatives supporting positive growth in the business community. The newly formed Law Committee complements many other proactive AMC committees focusing on fields including technology, real estate, education and international commerce.



“Marc Hurwitz is an outstanding member of the Aventura Marketing Council, and having been appointed to serve on the Florida Bar’s 11th Circuit Grievance Committee, he is uniquely qualified to serve as Chair of our new Law Committee,” said Elaine Adler, AMC President. “We were also very pleased that Mr. Hurwitz volunteered his time to serve as AMC Chair of the 55th annual Law Day event recently held at the North Dade Justice Center.”



“It’s an honor for me to serve as Chair of the Law Committee,” Hurwitz said. “My professional investigative background and expertise involving preparation of in-depth background studies for litigation, business and personal purposes can help contribute to the productivity of the Law Committee as well as efforts to maintain the high-standards and ethics of the legal community.”



About Marc Hurwitz

Prior to founding Crossroads Investigations in 2008, Marc Hurwitz received degrees in Political Science and National Security Policy. He went on to pursue a career in government service with Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, and later served in the U.S. Department of State’s Human Rights Bureau; and the Clinton White House as an Aide to the Deputy National Security Advisor. Subsequently, he became a CIA counter-terrorism officer and worked for the government in multiple overseas posts, earning several commendations for meritorious service. Hurwitz currently serves as Director of the Highland Lakes/Skylake Homeowners’ Association; the BNI Miami Beach leadership team; and is a Pillar Member of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce.



About Crossroads Investigations



Crossroads Investigations is a full-service Private Investigation Agency and Due Diligence firm staffed by former federal intelligence officers and retired law enforcement officers. Specializing in highly effective services encompassing due diligence, asset searches, background checks, surveillance and skip traces, Crossroads utilizes state-of-the-art investigative technology to access restricted databases and uncover hard-to-find information. For more information about Crossroads Investigations, fully licensed and insured, phone: 305-929-3513 or visit xinvestigations.com.



