Crossroads Rushmore Lincoln RF39LN Added to Lineup at RV Steals and Deals

Southfork, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Jeremiah Webb and RV Steals and Deals/Holiday RV South are pleased to herald the addition of the Crossroads Rushmore Lincoln RF39LN luxury 5th wheel camper to their inventory of high-end fifth wheel travel trailers. “Crossroads RV has done an incredible job of elevating the quality of their product line for 2013. Nowhere is that more evident than in the top of line Crossroads Rushmore series.”



Established in 1996 as a division of Thor Industries, Crossroads RV has five manufacturing plants in Topeka, Indiana and employees more than 400 people. The Crossroads Rushmore is currently available in four 5th wheel models, the Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Roosevelt. There are plans for two more models and the entire Rushmore series will soon be offered as conventional bumper pulled travel trailers.



“We have been a Crossroads dealer for many years, but the improvements they’ve made to their RVs this year clearly demonstrate that Crossroads has made a major commitment towards becoming the undisputed leader in the travel trailer industry.” Mr. Webb went on to say, “The Rushmore is a no holds barred assault on the luxury RV market. People absolutely must look at the Crossroads Rushmore if they are serious luxury RV buyers. It’s stunningly beautiful inside and out and there isn’t a true luxury 5th wheel in the market that can touch it from a price standpoint. Dollar for dollar, the Crossroads Rushmore is simply the best value in the luxury RV marketplace.”



About RV Steals and Deals

RV Steals and Deals is located in South Fork, Colorado. They are full service recreational vehicle dealership that specializes in the sale of 5th wheel campers and toy haulers.



Contact Information

Jeremiah Webb

Phone: 719-873-1800

Email: webb@amigo.net

Website: http://www.rvstealsanddeals.com/