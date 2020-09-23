Croup Treatment Market Report: Pin-Point Analysis for Changing Competitive Dynamics Business Overview and Global Development Trends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Croup is a medical condition that refers to an infection of the upper airway, which further disrupts breathing, thereby resulting into barking cough. Croup typically occurs in children and is often treatable at home. Symptoms of croup include swelling around the larynx (voice box), windpipe, and bronchi. The cough forcible tries to move through the passageway and swollen vocal cords, which results into a seal-like barking noise. Other symptoms include fever, hoarse voice, and noisy breathing. The croup condition lasts for three to five days normally. Children between the ages of 6 months and 3 years are at higher risk of getting croup, as children have small airways, and they are most susceptible to acquire the symptoms.



Global Croup Treatment Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:



Rise in prevalence of croup diseases, especially in children between the ages of 6 months and 3 years is projected to drive the global croup treatment market. According to NCBI data published in April 2020, croup affects around 3% of children every year, globally. Moreover, parainfluenza virus accounted for 75% of croup infections in children. Majority of cases reported were estimated to be higher in males than females, and approx., 85% of croup cases registered were mild croup. This is likely to boost the need for treatment of croup condition. Furthermore, around 15% of respiratory infections in children was caused due to croup.

Availability of generic medication and other treatment, including oxygen therapies and intubation, is estimated to offer treatment for croup. Additionally, awareness related to croup and guidelines related to the treatment of croup is estimated to propel the croup treatment market globally.



