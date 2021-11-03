Crowd Control Warehouse Contributes the Largest Number of Barricades for Managing Crowds

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2021 -- Crowd Control Warehouse is one of North America's top suppliers for crowd control products like steel barricades, shipping tens of thousands of barricades across North America each year. The Crowd Control Warehouse collection includes trusted brands like Angry Bull Barricades, which offers a dozen barricade varieties with two different feet types, 8 color options, and three steel finishes, all with interlocking features for easily creating continuous barriers.



While Crowd Control Warehouse sells a wide variety of crowd management products, steel barricades like these are among the top selling due to their broad utility for a large number of industries. Steel barricades like these are a common crowd management tool in a variety of use cases, outlined below, for instance:



Because of our barricades' strong, durable design, they are commonly used in outdoor environments like worksites and construction zones.



Each barricade frame weighs 44 lbs and is 8.5 feet long. Created from 16 gauge steel, they are hot-dipped galvanized, offering optimum rust proof protection. This contributes to the barricade's durability and staves off corrosion longer than other barricades. Sturdy but moveable, the outside frame houses 21 interior bars with a weatherproof design that will keep your barricades strong even in harsh elements.



An easy to use Interlinking design makes these barricades useful for large event boundaries such as festivals and concerts.



Our barricades are 8.5 feet long and can be interconnected to create long boundaries or pathways for foot traffic. Each section has two loops on the left and two hooks on the right that can be easily and efficiently slid into place. Once locked, the ends must be unhooked first to disconnect. This offers an extra element of safety and solidity, making these barriers harder to penetrate.



Changeable feet make these steel barriers versatile for traveling event crews with changing environments.



Removable barricade feet come in two primary types, each with a different optimum use. Flat feet for instance are optimal for flat surfaces such as pavement or concrete. The flat structure keeps them out of the way to minimize tripping, but requires a flat surface for stability. Bridge feet on the other hand are designed for uneven surfaces like ground or gravel.



Custom colors are popular for traffic safety or branded events.



Orange powder coated barricades are commonly used around the perimeters of construction sites since orange is a standard traffic safety color, but Colleges and Universities may use custom powder coated colors to match their school colors. Yellow is also a common high visibility barricade color used in work sites and construction zones.



We offer a variety of other Angry Bull Barricades products for your barricade needs as well. See the list below to learn more:



Barricade Storage Carts

Barricade Jacket Covers



Crowd Control Warehouse



Crowd Control Warehouse is one of the top crowd control and safety barrier suppliers in North America with thousands of products to ensure safe crowd and traffic management in nearly every industry. With customers in event planning, construction, retail, and distribution industries, Crowd Control Warehouse has been keeping both customers and employees safe with our equipment for more than 15 years.