Crowd Funding, a New Lease of Empowerment

Suffolk Park, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- There are hundreds of campaigns launched around the world to help create awareness for a cause and make a real impact. Unfortunately, not many of these campaigns take off due to lack of funds. This is a growing global problem and one that needs immediate attention. One company though which has made it their mission to make a difference in this regard is OVOC Fund. The company offers a crowd funding platform that lets people start campaigns and collect the required funds to begin the campaigns aimed at making the world a better place.



The campaigns can be for any cause. Right from providing access of clean water to remote villages in third world countries, choreographing a dance routine against drug abuse , to making sure communities from around the world live in harmony. As long as the campaign is designed to bring about a positive change in the world and falls under the categories of either Creative, Cause or Entrepreneurial, campaigners can expect to get accepted on the OVOC Fund platform and begin getting the money they need to get the ball rolling. OVOC Fund therefore, offers a unique opportunity to widen reach, access funds and in essence let the desire to make the world a better place to live in become a reality.



The company has already launched a full gear crowdfunding promotion with special focus on using the help of social media websites like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The word is spreading fast and more and more people are showing interest to start a campaign that they have been waiting far too long to begin. And, as far as taking the initiative goes, absolutely anyone can start a campaign. All they have to do is create an account on the company website, fill in their campaign details and start collecting funds.



Crowd funding campaigns run by OVOC Fund is free to join and lets people use the flexible option of setting a fixed goal fund or a tentative one. The process is very easy, funding is accessible and more than anything people who raise funds using this platform take accountability in reporting the campaign progress to the funders.



Crowdfunding efforts of OVOC Fund are honest, in the general interest of the public and aimed at doing something real for the future generation. Marrilyn S.H. Tong, the founder of OVOC Fund said that "We would like to create a generation of leaders by inspiring individuals to come up with campaigns that has the collective aim of bringing about positive change in the world." This is an opportunity that is based on the simple truth of life, that it is our duty to help preserve the world and help our future generations live a better life. To know more about OVOC Fund, log onto http://www.ovocfund.com/ or visit their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/ovoc.crowdfunding



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