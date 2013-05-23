Crowders Launches the Latest Outback Barbecue This Summer

Horncastle, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Crowders brings an excellent range of Outback barbecues this summer in a variety of styles and sizes to choose from. The barbecue range at Crowder comprises of both Gas and charcoal barbecues. From disposable to large top barbecues, the company offers the most noticeable Outback barbecue range, especially for summer garden parties.



First in the range of Outback barbecue is Excelsior 6 Burner Gas Barbecue. This is perfectly designed for simple Barbecuing during the summer months. This Outback barbecu e features a combination of traditional wood along with the metal which makes it look modern and stylish, plus it has a spacious cooking area of 78 x 42 cm without including the handy side burner. Also, it has a side shelf and lower shelves for storage and preparation.



Excelsior 6 burner is large in size but still can be easily maneuvered when it is not in use. As it has two wheels with rubber Tyre and a front leg brake for safety. Crowders also offers its customers with compact barbecues, like the Omega 150 gas and strongly recommends it for couples and families for its small and compact design.



A Spokesperson from Crowders stated, “With BBQ’s having gotten so popular in the UK over the last few years, there is now a vast variety of types of barbecues sold and we know that all this choice can be confusing i.e. which one to go for gas barbecue, charcoal barbecue, a 2 burner barbeque or 6 burner Outback barbecue.”



“So to help you out, read our guide. Apart from barbecue we also offer an excellent selection of Outback and Weber barbecue covers and accessories to meet all your needs to help keep your barbecue looking great for years to come,” he added further.



Crowders have been trading for over 200 successful years, throughout 7 generations of the Lincolnshire based Crowder family. This organization has been trading since 1983, and remains an important business set within the historic market town, Horn castle. Supported by the 120 hectare nursery, many of the plants, trees and shrubs sold in the Garden Center are home-grown. Based on a strict policy of providing the best plants at very competitive prices, Crowders have rooted their firm success. Apart from this Crowders offer various products like Garden Furniture and Barbecues, Garden Plants, Plant, Garden & Lawn Care, Vegetable Seeds & Flower Seeds and much more.



