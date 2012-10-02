Industry Leader Partnership Brings Crowdfund Investment to the Self-Directed IRA Market

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Crowdfund Capital Advisors, an advisory, implementation and education firm specializing in crowdfund investing, has announced a partnership with IRAvest, the Internet’s first equity-based Crowdfunding portal specifically created for self-directed IRA accredited investors, and GATE Global Impact LLC, a technology provider of robust electronic platforms for the crowdfunding industry. The partnership is launching a new equity and debt-based crowdfunding portal, in readiness for the SEC’s regulations on crowdfund investing expected to be released in early 2013.



“The self-directed IRA market is huge, with approximately $100 billion available for investment. Conversely, only 1% of the total investment capital currently flows into small business, although they create 50% of the jobs. We see this new partnership between IRAvest and GATE Global Impact LLC expanding investment options for investors and increasing access to capital for business — leading to a boon for the economy. GATE and IRAvest bring a lot to the market; IRAvest provides deal-flow to long term investors looking to diversify their portfolio, while GATE Global Impact provides the infrastructure IRAvest needs to launch rapidly and efficiently by taking care of the back-end reporting that can often be difficult for platforms,” stated Jason Best, cofounder of Crowdfund Capital Advisors. “This partnership is a prime example of our work at Crowdfund Capital Advisors, where companies benefit from our relationships and knowledge within the crowdfunding industry.”



IRAvest, which started building their database of accredited investors in January 2009, created its crowdfunding portal specifically for self-directed IRA accredited investors. Once the JOBS Act provisions go into effect, their platform will allow its members to join, review, post and invest in quality equity and debt-based crowdfund investment opportunities posted on its website.



"The timing is right for IRAvest to take the next step in our business, and a key element of that is our partnership with Gate Global Impact and Crowdfund Capital Advisors ,” said Chris Reed, President and Founder of IRAvest, Inc. “Vince Molinari, Jason Best and Sherwood Neiss have the experience and track record to make this partnership a long-term success. I look forward to delivering together the $100 billion self-directed IRA market to the crowdfunding revolution and to helping bring businesses and self directed IRA investors together all over America.”



GATE Global Impact, the leading backend technology provider for the crowdfunding industry, will provide a robust electronic platform handling all reporting and backend functions. The platform brings buyers and sellers of these securities together electronically to deliver transparency, efficiency and liquidity to traditionally opaque marketplaces. In addition to intelligence and independent research for listed securities, the platform will provide a Trade Dashboard, portfolio management tools, and social media connectivity.



"As more investors are seeking to direct their retirements accounts into alternative investments in order to capture alpha, it is clear that the need for a regulatory compliant system to transact, settle, and clear these assets is necessary to grow the space. Additionally, investor protections and access to information is paramount. GATE is very excited to bring standardization and best practices via our technology suite to the self-directed IRA sector," said Vincent Molinari, CEO of GATE Global Impact.



“We see a bright future for both GATE Global Impact and IRAvest and are excited about the impact their relationship will make on the market,” adds Sherwood Neiss, cofounder of Crowdfund Capital Advisors. “Ensuring that investors have the information they need to make the right choices with their self-directed IRA requires a solution tailored to the market. IRAvest delivers this unique product in a way that will not only enable Americans to diversify into private shares but to actively participate in helping stimulate our economy and create jobs. Due to our relationships and knowledge of the industry we daily encounter incredibly promising new companies preparing to utilize this new funding mechanism. As an investor it is exciting to think about the new deal flow this will bring to IRA investors.”



About IRAvest

As the first equity-based Crowdfunding portal specifically created for self-directed IRA accredited investors, IRAvest.com is the preeminent self-directed IRA crowdfunding network, providing a unique platform that enables accredited participants with self-directed IRAs to find, review, and inquire about listings made available through its network of Brokers, Borrowers, and Private Lenders. For more information visit http://www.iravest.com



About GATE Global Impact LLC

GATE Global Impact LLC is an impact investing-focused electronic regulatory compliant marketplace. that provides market infrastructure and related services for the emerging impact investment industry -- public and private investments with a sustainable social and/or environmental component that also generate a healthy rate of financial return. Gate US LLC is a New York-based broker dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information visit http://www.gateus.com or http://www.gateimpact.com



About Crowdfund Capital Advisors

Crowdfund Capital Advisors (CCA) is an advisory, implementation and education firm founded by Jason Best and Sherwood Neiss (founders of Startup Exemption), the leaders of the investment-based Crowdfunding movement. CCA provides comprehensive advisory solutions for both the public and private sector - that enables clients to achieve maximum results. As part of the team that led the fight to make Crowdfunding legal, and through ongoing work with the foreign and domestic governments, SEC, FINRA, Crowdfunding platforms and industry leaders, CCA helps clients succeed in this new era of financing, in a way that few can match. CCA works with a variety of groups from professional investors, Crowdfunding platforms and professional services firms to foreign and domestic government agencies and entrepreneurs.



For more information visit http://www.crowdfundcapitaladvisors.com



