Global Entrepreneurship Week's Crowdfunding Events at White House and SEC

WHAT: Jason Best & Sherwood Neiss, national and international experts in Crowdfund investing, to speak at two Washington D.C. events for Global Entrepreneurship Week (Nov. 12-18)



WHERE: White House and SEC Headquarters in Washington D.C.



- White House Celebration of Global Entrepreneurship –1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC

- SEC Government-Business Forum on Small Business Capital Formation – 100 F Street, Washington, D.C.



WHEN: November 15, 2012

- White House: 1p.m. - 4 p.m. EST

- SEC Event: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST



WHO: At the White House, Jason Best, founder and principal of Crowdfund Capital Advisors, will address the U.S. Department of State and entrepreneurs and leaders from U.S. entities interested in entrepreneurship and building new markets overseas, including university, industry, NGO, and foreign embassy communities. The White House event will aim to amplify and identify partnership opportunities that will expand the technology innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem being built through programs, partnerships, and policymaking efforts overseas. It will build on work catalyzed to date by the United States, leverage existing USG funding, and spur new initiatives.



At the SEC, Sherwood Neiss, founder and principal of Crowdfund Capital Advisors, will be attending the morning event about the global impact of crowdfund investing on entrepreneurs and small businesses seeking investment capital to launch innovation, grow their businesses, and create jobs. In the afternoon, Neiss will participate in the SEC’s breakout session on Crowdfund investing and the critical need by American small business for the SEC to move forward on issuing regulations that will enable entrepreneurs and small businesses to access capital through this new channel.



WHY: With Crowdfund investing in the U.S. poised for launch in 2013 and with the release of the SEC’s regulations at the close of 2012, it’s a hot topic for entrepreneurs, small business, investors, and lawmakers. It is an extremely relevant topic during Global Entrepreneurship Week, and Jason Best and Sherwood Neiss are recognized both nationally and globally as leaders in the fight to democratize access to capital through Crowdfund investing.



This will be an opportunity to see in action the men who founded Startup Exemption and created the framework used in the JOBS Act to legalize Crowdfund investing in the U.S. There will also be limited availability for interviews, so if you are going to be covering these events and desire an interview, please contact us immediately.