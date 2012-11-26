Premier Crowdfund Texas Conference Announced Showcasing America's Most Knowledgeable Crowdfunding Subject Matter Experts

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Texas angel investor and filmmaker Chris Camillo, Startup Texas (a member of the Startup America Partnership), and the Crowdfunding Professional Association today announced the launch of a premier crowdfunding conference, Crowdfund Texas. The event will be primarily an invite-only event with a limited number of tickets available for the general public. While most crowdfunding conferences are geared towards helping entrepreneurs prepare for Crowdfunding, Crowdfund Texas will bring together leaders in the investment and entrepreneurial community for in-depth panels on this new law.



The Crowdfund Texas conference will provide a detailed history of what led to the creation and development of a critical piece of new legislation called the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act, which was signed into law by President Obama on April 5, 2012. As the name implies, the bipartisan political movement will provide entrepreneurs, startups, and existing businesses with a monumental new funding mechanism that will make it a great deal easier to access a larger pool of potential financial investors by loosening the regulations for private investment via online crowdfunding portals.



“There are a great deal of crowdfund conferences geared towards entrepreneurs,” said Chris Camillo, conference organizer and author of the popular guide to investing, “Laughing at Wall Street.” “We wanted this event to be different. We wanted to bring together the most influential people not only within the crowdfunding community but also the investment, entrepreneurial, and academic community as they will be the ones that will determine the success of crowdfund investing.”



During the event Camillo, who is producing the upcoming documentary “Crowd of Angels”, will be conducting live interviews with a distinguished list of persons to gather their thoughts and opinions on this important piece of legislation. Leaders of the investor, entrepreneurial, and academic community as well as press that wish to be selected to attend the event at no cost are encouraged to apply at http://www.crowdfundtx.com.



“We want a variety of opinions,” said Camillo. “It is important to us that all voices are heard in our documentary to show a holistic view of how the market views crowdfunding and its future implications on our society, culture, and economy.”



Interviews for the film will be shot on location during the Crowdfund Texas Conference at the Omni Hotel Downtown Austin located at 700 San Jacinto 8th Street Austin, Texas.



The Crowdfund Texas conference will be moderated by Chris Camillo, one of the world’s top ranked self-directed investors. Other guest speakers will include Sherwood Neiss and Zak Cassady-Dorion that led the fight to make Crowdfund investing legal in the U.S. Additional presenters include: Maurice Lopes, Howard Leonhardt, Ruth Hedges, Candance Klein, Vince Molinari, D.J. Paul, Scott Purcell, Rodney Sampson, Richard Seline, Jeremy Smith, Jonathan Sandlund, Dara Albright, Jed Cohen, and Doug Ellenoff.



"While there has been much debate in the investment community about Crowdfund investing,” said Camillo. “There is no denying that change is needed. Small businesses create 70% of the jobs in the U.S. while only having access to 1% of the investment capital. Crowdfunding is a real opportunity for small business and the U.S. economy as a whole. The question Crowdfund Texas wishes to address is the one of implementation and without the investor communities’ involvement this is not possible.”



Register now to attend the Crowdfund Texas Conference at www.crowdfundtx.com.