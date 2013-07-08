CrowdFunders Promotion Is Giving Away Their Crowdfunding Secrets and New Book

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- CrowdFunders Promotion has quickly become the internet’s leading authority on crowdfunding through all platforms, including PayPal and other payment gateways as is evident with their latest campaign.



“Many people come to us each and every day and want to know our secrets”, says owner and author Dominic Luciano, “So I decided to give them to them”. For just one single dollar, donors will be given a copy of CrowdFunders Promotion’s new book called “CrowdFunders Guide to Crowdfunding”.



The book will talk about the history and methods of crowdfunding, as well as the modern branches of crowdfunding, proper techniques, how to use the branches, and how to set up a successful campaign, plus more. The book isn’t very long, but is filled with valuable information, and for the cost of the donation will yield thousands more.



The Perks Are As Follows:



- $1 = Digital Download

- $5 = Audiobook

- $10 = Hard Copy

- $13 = Audiobook on CD



All perks will be delivered as soon as they become available on August 1st for Digital, and a couple weeks later for physical.



To donate, visit this page: http://tiny.cc/cfbook1



