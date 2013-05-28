Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Driving traffic to your crowdfunding project is often a difficult task, and when there’s no crowd, there’s no funds. But a new and rising company called CrowdFunders Promotion is changing that.



The biggest weapon in the arsenal of crowdfunding is social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter. CrowdFunders has a targeted group of people that are a part of their media pages, and when you order a package from them, they utilize those people to drive traffic - and inevitably funds – to your crowdfunding campaigns.



There are multiple options available to you from CrowdFunders to help promote your campaign. The first is the Pay per Post option which allows you to pay for a single (or multiple) post on their Facebook or Twitter for just $1 (At the time of publication, their sale has a single post at $0.60).



The second option is the Pay per Period option, which allows you to buy posts on their Facebook or Twitter that last X amount of days, weeks, or months. This is a way of getting access to their social presence without paying for a full on package.



Which finally brings up their complete promotion packages, leveled at bronze, silver, gold, and diamond. These packages include constant promotion of your crowdfunding campaign for the duration, as well as one or more press releases submitted to a handful of the web’s best press release sites, who then syndicate the press release to major and minor online news outlets like MSNBC, CNN, Boston Herald, and New York Times (depending on the package you order) to name just a few. By the end of your campaign, the amount of traffic that runs across your page will be a 5-7 digit number.



If you’re serious about funding your project, CrowdFunders Promotion is serious about helping you reach that goal.



You can get more information by visiting their website here: CrowdFunders - Crowdfunding Campaign Promotion



About CrowdFunders Promotion

CrowdFunders Promotion is a small, personal, and professional group of writers and promoters dedicated to getting people’s Crowdfunding projects funded. With a massive network of interested individuals, and access to dozens of major and minor press release websites, CrowdFunders is the only service in the world that can get you funded!



