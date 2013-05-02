Crowdfunding Campaign Launches with a State of the Art Technology That Converts Waste Heat Into Clean Electricity

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Almost a year ago, several scientists came together to develop ways that would stop the rampant waste of energy that Global industry experiences. They explored the Seebeck Effect, which has been around since 1821, yet was only able to convert waste heat into small amounts of energy. During their research, the Seebeck team had a breakthrough in scaling-up existing technology, and quickly realized its potential to dramatically reduce power consumption, and in the process, significantly reduce greenhouse gasses.



Seebeck Research has completed its initial planning and bench development. Their proprietary technology can take large amounts of wasted heat and converts it directly to non-polluting electricity. For example, Industrial plants that produce glass, steel, food, and just about every manufactured item (including recycling plants themselves), waste massive amounts of heat every day. This heat is released into the environment with little, to none being captured and used. Now, with Seebeck’s new technology, this wasted heat can be converted directly into electricity, that can dramatically reduce power consumption the need for the generation of additional energy.



Seebeck is led by a team of PhD’s who are determined to help to heal our planet. Now, they are ready to build their first full scale Heat Capture Conversion Unit, and have decided to use a crowdfunding campaign at indiegogo.com (http://igg.me/at/seebeck/x/2662027) to make this happen. “Most of us feel frustrated that we are unable to make a big difference to increasing pollution and carbon dioxide gasses. We feel the same, but now we have a way for everyone to make a difference to our future," says Patrick Traichal, CEO of Seebeck Research. “Anyone who wants to help and get involved can do so by contributing to our indiegogo.com campaign to get the first Heat Capture Conversion Unit completed,” he continued.



“We hope to generate enough funds to complete the development of the pilot unit that will be used to test and measure the effect of the Seebeck Research invention. We have done the research and the results have been very encouraging. This exciting advancement has the potential of dramatically reducing energy waste, and therefore energy consumption overall. The heat we capture will be turned into clean, non-polluting electricity that will save industry money and help heal the environment,” said Traichal.



As part of the indiegogo.com campaign, Seebeck Research will be rewarding supporters with a number of “Perks”. Smaller contributors will receive posters and mugs, larger contributors will also be memorialized on the Seebeck Research website and credited with being a major contributor to the start of a significant technological breakthrough. Major contributors will also get one of a limited edition of demonstration units that show how the Seebeck Effect works.



The demonstration units are perfect for anyone with an interest in the environment and the future of our planet, as they actually demonstrate the Seebeck Effect by lighting an LED.



For parents and grandparents of middle school and high school students, the units offer a wonderful way to both support Seebeck, while providing an interesting educational tool. Each demonstration unit has the supporter’s name and where appropriate, the name of one or more students. A website will also be created with instructions and additional educational information. All supporters will have their names memorialized on the educational site.



