Crowdfunding Capital Advisors Retains Leverage PR As National Public Relations Agency

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Crowdfunding Capital Advisors (CCA) has selected Austin-based Leverage Public Relations as their national agency of record. Leverage PR will help CCA launch their new consulting organization. Because of the overwhelming amount of information that is available on this hot new topic, Leverage PR will assist CCA in educating the public and working with strategic partners. Leverage PR’s responsibilities will include public relations strategies across all media, assisting with marketing and conference opportunities, applying for industry-specific awards, search engine optimization and social media initiatives.



"We are thrilled to be working with Leverage PR,” said Sherwood Neiss, one of the co-founders of CCA. “Crowdfunding has its tenants in reputation. When looking for an agency that understood our brand, we wanted to find the one that the community regards highly, Leverage PR rose to the top of the list for us and for them."



The two-man CCA team, Sherwood Neiss and Jason Best, originally worked together at Startup Exemption, the company that launched the Crowdfunding effort and developed the framework which allowed Crowdfund Investing to be legalized. President Obama included the proposal that Startup Exemption wrote, word for word, in the Jobs Act and the team has testified in Congress on the bill numerous times.



“Coming from a background in finance and growing startups, I see Crowdfunding as the future of equity-based finances,” said Joy Schoffler, Principal at Leverage PR. “I’m looking forward to working with the CCA team to help investors and entrepreneurs alike take full advantage of the Jobs Act.”



Currently, CCA is working through their board positions to set the rules with the SEC, ensuring that concerns and advice of the venture community are incorporated in their working sessions with the SEC and FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority). CCA works with a variety of groups from professional investors, crowdfunding platforms and professional services firms to governments and entrepreneurs.



"We are creating a new market and new investment asset classes with equity and debt based Crowdfunding,” said Jason. “We needed an agency that could take out the challenge of engaging in these conversations at both the strategic and tactical level. Leverage PR was the clear choice for our partner in this work."



About Crowdfund Capital Advisors

Crowdfund Capital Advisors (CCA) is an advisory, implementation and education firm founded by Jason Best and Sherwood Neiss (founders of Startup Exemption), the leaders of the Crowdfunding movement. CCA provides comprehensive advisory solutions for both the public and private sector - that enables clients to achieve maximum results. As part of the team that led the fight to make Crowdfunding legal, and through ongoing work with the SEC, FINRA, Crowdfunding platforms and industry leaders, CCA helps clients succeed in this new era of financing, in a way that few can match. CCA works with a variety of groups from professional investors, Crowdfunding platforms and professional services firms to foreign and domestic government agencies and entrepreneurs.



About Leverage PR

Leverage PR, is an Austin, TX based Public Relations firm that specializes in helping high growth technology companies, financial services firms and dynamic thought leaders achieve their business objectives. With a background in launching successful startups they understand the challenges and opportunities these firms face and how to produce results, in a climate that is always changing. They provide results-driven programs that help companies meet their ongoing business and communications goals. Having worked with startups from the ground floor that went on to make the INC 500 list, raise $10s of millions in capital and land major accounts they look at PR as a tool, one that will help you build creditability and achieve growth. They also provide PR training and coaching to founders and marketing teams.