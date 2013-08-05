Crowdfunding East Conference Comes to Harvard

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Crowdfunding East Conference at Harvard Faculty Club in Cambridge, MA will bring together those who are looking for funds to fuel their businesses, causes and creative projects and companies which are providing this opportunity through crowd funding.



The conference program will include five panel discussions, speeches about latest industry developments and legal framework for business financing, presentations about enterprise crowdfunding inside global organizations, Self-Directed IRAs, case study about a project that raised almost a million dollars on Indiegogo, hands-on workshop for project creators and a debate between the advocates and opponents of involving ordinary people in the private investment arena.



Morning session will examine rewards and donation-based crowd funding with a special panel devoted to fundraising for University Innovation. Afternoon session will explore business financing options. Ron Suber at a leading Peer2Peer Lending Marketplace Prosper will close the conference with a speech on financial innovation.



"I see the main goals of the conference in educating entrepreneurs about different fundraising options, so they could make smart choices, and in providing the roadmap and tools for anybody who is looking to raise money from the crowd to make their journey more efficient and predictable" said Elena Mikhaylova, CEO of Crowdfund Productions, the organizer of Crowdfunding East Conference.



The conference is organized with financial support from InvEscrow Services and Kingdom Trust Company.



About Crowdfunding East Conference

(http://www.crowdfundingeast.com) Created to connect those who have an entrepreneurial spirit with the experts who can help bring new ideas to life. Together they can make the world a better place to live using crowdfunding as a tool for progress and innovation.



About Crowdfund Productions

(http://www.crowdfundproductions.com) The organizer of investment and crowdfunding events in the USA. Other 2013 conferences will be held in Charlotte, NC, Seattle, WA and Chicago, IL. On January 6th – 7th, 2014 Crowdfund Productions will be hosting Global Aspen Investment Forum in Aspen, CO which will bring together investment and entrepreneurial community from the US, Australia, Israel, UK, France and Netherlands.