Crowdfunding for Writers and Gamers on This Monday's DJGrandpa's Crib Podcast

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Crowdfunding has become the premiere venue for entrepreneurs and artists to raise money for their dream projects – but the competition is high, and getting attention of the crowd can be tough. DJGrandpa’s Crib, The Crowdfunding Podcast has helped hundreds of crowdfunding campaign creators get out of the shadows and highlight their passion for entrepreneurship and innovation. The participation has proven to be fruitful: more than eighty percent of the podcast’s guests have reached their funding goal.



On Monday, May 12, at 9:30 p.m. EDT, The Crowdfunding Podcast will welcome:



- A team from Boston, MA:two brothers, Ahmed and Khalil Abdullah, and Christopher Venne, who have created SwimSanity - award winning 4-Player underwater brawler with large set of competitive and cooperative game modes.

- Kevin Roberts from Richmond, Va, a creator of Stronghold: Hope Is Not Yet Lost, a science fiction action-adventure story rooted in the "super-sentai" genre. Those who pledge $150 or more will be included in the new comic.

- Leo Atreides from the United Kingdom with d4 - Rollable 4 Sided Dice. Thanks to more than two hundred supporters, he already has exceeded his funding goal with 10 days to go on Kickstarter.



All three of the projects are currently hosted on Kickstarter.



- The fourth podcast’s guest represents Kickstarter’s competitor in publishing niche. Justine Schofield is the Development Director of Pubslush, a New York based crowdfunding platform for writers. According to their profile, “Pubslush is entirely about giving: giving an opportunity to authors, giving a voice to readers, and giving books to children without access to literature”.



With a fresh voice and inspiring interviews, this weekly podcast celebrates the creative genius in each of us. DJGrandpa’s Crib, The Crowdfunding Podcast gives the creators an unmatched opportunity to showcase their projects and to tell their stories to potential backers in their own words. It helps “the crowd” to meet real people behind the crowdfunding campaigns and to choose favorites to support.



Show Producer: Von Rupert

Theme Music: Trevor Williams

For additional information about DJ Grandpa's Crib, THE Crowdfunding Podcast and how to get featured contact DJ Grandpa:

djg@djgrandpa.com

Phone (703) 239-3148

Or visit the Podcast’s website: www.djgrandpa.com