Crowdfunding Is on Fire, Just Ask Indiegogo's OutBooster Project

Sites like Kickstarter, Indiegogo, and GoFundMe are rising in the ranks to be some of the most popular websites on the internet, along with another 80 other similar themed versions hot on their trail. With over 90 percent of Crowdfunding contributions coming from Europe and North America, the 500 percent increase makes perfect sense.



There is nothing short of campaigns to pick from either. From art and movies to food and charities, whatever strikes your inner most interest is sure to be found. Take this technology project from a startup called OutBooster for example. The company took a unique approach to their Indiegogo campaign by actually using the platform as an idea validation method.



The project shows to be nearly completed, but OutBooster is asking for public confirmation to validate the idea of their device, a device which for the greater good is designed to enhance Internet service to rural and remote areas. Overcrowded places like large suburban neighborhoods and cities are also covered by OutBooster's secret sauce and their promise of a better quality Internet experience.



OutBooster's Internet Speed Booster is just one example of thousands of projects that span these popular Crowdfunding sites, ready with a pitch and perk to make a contribution worth your time and wallet.



Using data from research firm Massolution, Statista projected this fundraising concept could reach over $5 billion in 2013 with additional investor hot spots rising in Asia and the Oceania regions of the world. This new and fast rising concept is becoming an idea in itself, and is fast tracking products, art, and more to stardom that would have never been reached otherwise.



