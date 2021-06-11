Crowdfunding Market Research and Analysis by Expert: Import/export Details, Cost Structures and Market Statistics Till 2026

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2021 -- The global crowdfunding market is expected to witness high growth due to use of free cost software tools. Crowdfunding is also called â€œonline fundraisingâ€, â€œpeer-to-peer fundraising, or â€œsocial media fundraisingâ€. It is a process of funding a project by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, via the internet. It is a form of crowdsourcing as well as alternative finance. Additionally, it is a method of raising capital through the mutual effort of friends, family, clients, and single investors.



On 17th Jan 2018, Angle List, largest crowdfunding platform from the United States and Start-up community has launched â€˜Syndicates For Indiaâ€™, it is service that allows individual investors to pool in money and invest in larger rounds in Indian as well as United States companies.



The Crowdfunding Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Major Players are:

Gofundme (United States),Indiegogo (United States),Kickstarter (United States),Patreon (United States),CircleUp (United States),Angel List (United States),RocketHub (United States),Dragon Innovation (United States),YouCaring (United States),CrowdRise (United States),



NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Peer-to-peer (P2P) Lending, Reward-based, Equity Investment, Donation, Other), Application (Entrepreneurship, Social Cause, Movies & Theater, Technology, Publishing, Other), Process (Online Crowdfunding, Offline Crowdfunding)



Market Trends:

High Adoption Due to Use of Pre-Sell a Product

Growing Use of Social Media



Market Drivers:

Rising Dependency Due to fast Way to Finding Finance

Adoption Due to Free Cost Marketing Tool



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2020

? Base Year: 2020

? Estimated Year: 2021

? Forecast Period: 2021-2026



What are the market factors that are explained in the Crowdfunding Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

- How much is the Crowdfunding Market Worth?

- What is the Growth Rate of the Crowdfunding Market?

- Which Segment of the Crowdfunding to Hold the Highest Market Share?

- Which Segment of the Crowdfunding Market to Witness Fastest Growth Rate?

- Which Region to Hold the Biggest Market Share?

- Who are the Key Players of the Crowdfunding Market?



