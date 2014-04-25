Creators of Three Tabletop Games and Plant Stamps Discuss Their Kickstarter Projects on Djgrandpa's Crib This Monday

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- DJGrandpa’s Crib, The Crowdfunding Podcast, aims to give the creators a better chance to attract potential backers by showcasing their projects and telling their personal stories. The podcast goes live every Monday at 9:30 EST and is later available on iTunes and the website.



Kickstarter has become a place to go for creative innovators and hungry artists looking to raise money for their projects. But competition for the funds is high, and it is not easy to get noticed; every day, Kickstarter hosts approximately 4,000 live campaigns. Less than 44 percent of the projects receive the money they are trying to raise.



This Monday’s guests represent four live Kickstarter campaigns:

- Dragon Bones Metal Designer Gaming Dice is a fantasy-themed dice for miniature and role-playing games created by Alex Atkinson from the United Kingdom. This is Alex’s second campaign. He has learnt from the failure of his last year’s project and posted a modest funding goal of 170 British pounds. This strategy worked great for the inventor: he has raised 1730% of the goal in the first six days, with 25 days to go. Later this year, Alex hopes to run another crowdfunding campaign to offer a wider variety of the dices for gamers.



- Unknown, 1-6 player cooperative board game is a fully cooperative exploration and survival game set in a post-apocalyptic world offered by Dave Schroeder and Robert Cutter from Maryland. The game offers variable objectives and different degrees of difficulty. It may be played solo or with up to 6 players, and because it is cooperative, it can easily accommodate players leaving early or joining late. With a donation of $500 (only one spot left), a backer can get a brand new character designed and made, along with his/her full name in the flavor text.



- Raid! Pirate's Plunder is a modular collect, protect, and deliver game for 2-4 players produced by Jordan, Nic & Jeff at Boulder Board Game Company from Colorado. They have only ten days left to reach their goal of $11,000 to make their dream come true.



- Plant Stamps - Stickers that Grow into Plants are themed stickers with seeds inside that when planted grow into beautiful flowers or tasty herbs. The project was created by Jim Lynch & Barry Stout, seasoned product developers from Massachusetts who have built complex consumer products for companies such as LEGO, iRobot, and Lexmark. Besides greeting cards, Plant Stamps are a great addition to wedding invitations, baby showers, party favors, and even business promotions. Several of the campaign perks are targeting school educators to teach kids about growing plants. The creators are going to work with the crew at Heritage Industries to help people with disabilities.



About DJGrandpa's Crib

DJGrandpa’s Crib (http://www.djgrandpa.com) has helped hundreds of crowdfunding campaign creators to get out of the shadows to highlight their passion for entrepreneurship and innovation. More than eighty percent of the podcast’s guests have succeeded in reaching their funding goals.



Show Producer: Von Rupert

Theme Music: Trevor Williams

For additional information about DJ Grandpa's Crib, THE Crowdfunding Podcast and how to get featured contact DJ Grandpa:

djg@djgrandpa.com

Phone (703) 239-3148

Or visit the Podcast’s website: http://www.djgrandpa.com.