Crowdfunding Professional Association Welcomes Departing National Crowdfunding Association Board to Their Coalition

Six crowdfunding platforms and affiliated companies, representing half the board of the National Crowdfunding Association (NLCFA) have left to join forces with Crowdfunding Professional Association(CfPA).



Maurice Lopes, of Early Shares, joined NLCFA’s board early in its inception “I didn’t know there was another organization, until later, particularly one founded by Sherwood Neiss and Jason Best, the chief advocates and crowdfund investing framework authors who I worked with during the fight to legalize crowdfunding.”



Lopes was joined by RennéCaputi (Early Shares), Luan Cox (Crowdnetic) and Sang Lee (Return on Exchange). They all play an active role in the crowdfunding industry and work closely with CfPA’s sister organization the Crowdfund Intermediary Regulatory Advocates (CFIRA).



“Both myself and Renné decided that our efforts would be better on the board of the CfPA” said Lopes. “In recent weeks, we tried very hard to unify both associations and establish a single voice, but it was clear that wasn’t going to happen without NLCFA’s Founder David Marlett changing roles. This seemed an impossible task, so we decided to resign.”



Neiss, co-chair of CfPA said, “Having worked with these crowdfunding advocates across association lines, we were thrilled when they mentioned the thought of merging the two organizations. While they couldn’t make that happen, having them on board allows us to speak with a more powerful collective voice. We are happy they see value in being part of the organization that has the support of Washington, DC.”



“Our priorities are education, advocacy and awareness” says Neiss. “In my opinion, the CfPA and CFRIA are more engaged in the process and investor and policy maker collaboration and education. That is the kind or organization I want to be a part of.”



About Crowdfunding Professional(CfPA)

The Crowdfunding Professional Association is dedicated to facilitating a vibrant, credible and growing crowdfunding community while also advocating for an industry view versus a single company perspective. Uniting a broad-based coalition of industry participants, the association is committed to ensuring the credible development of the industry, including a commitment to the highest ethical standards. The association’s collaborations and insights are shared broadly to avoid onerous, stifling bureaucracy that can endanger innovation, idea generation and job creation. For more information visit www.crowdfundingprofessional.org