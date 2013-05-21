Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Sound City was home to many Recording Artists like Tom Petty, Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac, Cheap Trick, Johnny Cash, Pat Benatar, Nirvana, Guns & Roses, Nine Inch Nails and Metallica to name only a very few of the artists who captured history by making tunes in the unassuming recording studio. Known as the “place where real men went to make records” the studio has recorded and produced more than 100 Gold and Platinum Albums during 42 years of operation, before it was closed, when the digital sound took over the music business. Dave Grohl purchased the legendary studio’s Neve 8028 Recording Console, one of only four like it in the world, and went on to produce the movie entitled “Sound City” in which the studio is further immortalized.



So who is Rainy Day Records? It’s a music production company and independent record label based in Los Angeles, California that is a subsidiary of Sound City Entertainment Group and Sound City Studios continuing to “retain that human element” that was the Sound City sound. “In order for Rainy Day Records to continue to operate as a music production company and independent record label, we helped develop a new recording studio located in Hermosa Beach, California. This studio will now serve as the Rainy Day Records Project Studio, and will mainly be used by the company for future recording projects.” said Richard Bridge, a representative of Rainy Day Records.



Now able to re-create the Sound City Drum Sound in the small Hermosa Beach studio, the money raised by the Indiegogo campaign will be used to further equip the room with additional microphones and for the completion of several recording projects currently in development. While concentrating on the same types of music that has made Sound City one of the most famous recording studios in the world, Rainy Day Records is developing new artists in the musical genres of Rock, Alternative, Rhythm & Blues, Soul, and certain types of Roots and Country music.



Large donation perks include submission of a Demo for consideration by the company’s management team, recording consultation and studio recording, or a night at the 2014 Grammy Awards.



