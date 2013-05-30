San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Talkington hopes to raise $8,600 to further her cause of creatively raising infertility awareness and education. “A backer of this project in particular would be a part of a history-making piece of art.” said Talkington. “Its impact is far reaching and integral as it will show what a woman who is reproductively challenged goes through during the process of In Vetro Fertilization or, IVF.”



A very radical real-time piece of performance art Talkington will put herself front and center for the world to see as she brings a brutally honest exploration of the issues of conceiving life for may women who face this now thirty-five year-old procedure in America. She will very literally take her IVF hormone injections to the streets of San Francisco, California and stream them live across the country.



Redefining the meaning of “Life as Art” Talkington will open the realm of performance and social dialogue about IVF in three parts. The first stage of the living art piece will begin on May 30th as Talkington unveils her 1920’s hospital room inspired installation at the SOMArts in San Francisco. Over the course of the two weeks of injections she will mimic the transformation taking place within her body by transforming the cold and distressed hospital environment into a vibrant and fertile fabric garden.



The second stage of the art piece will entail morning, afternoon and evening stimulation hormone injections that take place in and around the city as they are streamed live on USTREAM. Talkington will do her injections publicly at SOMArts, MOMA, deYOUNG, the Exploratorium and at other San Francisco venues.



The third stage of the living art piece will include two scheduled performances. The first being on May 30th and the second on June 8th where her last public stimulation injection will take place during a curated evening with some of San Francisco's finest female performers and performance groups.



To make an investment in the artful crowdfunding project Click Here