The Devils Harvest

Alderholt, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- In hopes of raising funds for his third film Writer, Director Peter Goddard has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo. The film entitled, “The Devil’s Harvest” will be shot over fourteen days in and around New Forest in the United Kingdom. “It’s such a privilege to join forces with such talent as Daniel Coffey again and Tim Faraday.” said Goddard. “Between them they have writer, director and award-wining actor credits. What better associates could I have than Coffey and Faraday to produce this film with? None better.”



Written by Goddard, Sam Mason Bell, Rob Talbot and Tezz Elliott the film already has an interested distributor by the name of Moongoyle Entertainment who specializes in low budget horror films. The nearly $9500 USD goal set to be raised with the crowdfunding project will go toward extra lenses for use during night production for the Cannon 550d camera slated for the project. Funds will also go toward the hiring of an “A List” celebrity for which Faraday - one of the afore mentioned producers on the film - has ample contacts. Funds will also go toward special effects, make-up and props, travel costs, food, accommodations, insurance, publicity, festival costs and Indiegogo campaign costs.



The film is due to be released on DVD, VOD and in select movie theaters in the United States. Goddard and Coffey’s first feature entitled, “The Season of the Witch” staring Beth Kingston secured a distribution deal with Fenix Pictures last year after attending the Cannes Film Festival. Their second feature, “Any Minute Now” gained good reviews and the two are currently in negotiation with distribution companies. Perks on the crowdfunding project include Associate Producer and Executive Producer credits on the film.



