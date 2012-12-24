Crowdfunding-Website-Reviews.com Has Just Announced Release of the Full Report of Top Crowdfunding Sites to Keep an Eye on in 2013

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- The number of equity crowdfunding websites has recently seen a period of extreme growth. While some of these sites may be highly successful, many more will utterly fail. It can be difficult for one to sift through all of the sites and realize which are good and which are not so good. The kind folks at Crowdfunding-Website-Reviews.com have done the digging and research to uncover the answers, so that small businesses can make an informed decision when it comes to crowdfunding. Crowdfunding-Website-Reviews.com just recently posted the invaluable and informative full report on the Top Crowdfunding Site to Keep an Eye on in 2013. They conducted a careful and thorough analysis and display the results in an easy to comprehend manner.



Thanks to the creation of the Federal JOBS (Jumpstart Our Business Startup) Act, the year 2013 is likely to produce a financial revolution. The changes allow small businesses to forego the expensive and time consuming process of working through investment lawyers and investment banks to raise capital to fuel the growth of their businesses. It is forecasted that small businesses will be able to generate more capital to go directly into the business and small investors will have opportunity to buy IPO at the actual IPO prices. Although small business IPO availability being direct to the public is nothing new, thanks to several crowdfunding websites and a few crowdfunding projects, they are becoming a hot trend.



Additionally, JOBS is serving to give it a serious boost. Learn which equity crowdfunding website is best for your business or investing needs.



There one can find an abundance of information regarding crowdfunding, making it an invaluable go-to resource guide for small businesses and others seeking funding support for their next project.



