Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

CrowdFundConnect (United States), CrowdEngine (United States), CrowdPay.us (United States), Whitelabelcrowd.fund (United Kingdom), ShareIn (United Kingdom), LenderKit (United Kingdom), Katipult (Canada), Thrinacia (Canada), Crowdfund Suite (Canada), Fintechlabs.in (India), FundraisingScript (India) and Blockchain App Factory (India).



Scope of the Report of Crowdfunding Solutions

Crowdfunding solutions help to raise money online, whether it is for a creative pursuit, business idea, or personal cause. The digital era has made raising funds for a business idea, nonprofit causes, or personal needs easier with the use of online crowdfunding solutions. Crowdfunding is gaining traction as a device for entrepreneurs to accumulate financing besides handing over management to task investors. It may additionally grant buyers the probability to collect a piece of the company.This growth is primarily driven by Growing E-Commerce Sector and use of Social Media .



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Peer-to-Peer Lending, Equity-Based Fundraising, Rewards and Donations, Real Estate, Others), Application (Startups, Nonprofits, Creative Professionals), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud)



Market Trends:

Interaction with the Customers before the Product Reached them

The Popularity of Online Marketing Platforms



Opportunities:

Growing Number of Websites Providing New Startups and Investors create Opportunities for the Market Demand



Market Drivers:

Growing E-Commerce Sector and use of Social Media

Rising Adoption of Crowdfunding Solutions owing to Free Cost Marketing Tool



Key Developments in the Market:

On 12th August 2022, KingsCrowd, Inc. acquired Crowdwise. The acquisition is expected to add educational curses and content with features and tools to its current product offerings.

On 28th June 2022, Sparkseeker launched a crowdfunding campaign and private beta testing phase. The platform harnesses the ability to Help personal development and inspire action, and its video-centric model uses responsible technology remove invasive data practices and harmful like and follow the culture. and On 1st April 2022, Oxydus launched its crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder.com. The new launch focus to solve the contamination problem in (AWG) atmospheric water generators.Global Crowdfunding Solutions is a fragmented market due to the presence of various players. The players are focusing on investing more in launching new software. These will enhance their market presence. The companies are also planning strategic activities like partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions which will help them to sustain in the market and maintain their competitive edge.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



